Manika Batra Was Recommended For Arjuna Award For Her Historic Performance At CWG’18

Table Tennis player Manika Batra created history at 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG). She was the only athlete to win four medals at the games and also bagged India’s first ever gold medal at women’s singles in the CWG history. The 22-year-old player has been recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award by The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), on Friday.

A TTFI official said, “With such a strong performance in Gold Coast, it will be very difficult for the (government) committee to ignore her.”

Her journey at 2018 CWG started with the gold medal in the women’s team event, followed by bronze and silver in the mixed doubles and women’s doubles respectively. Her tremendous win was capped by another gold medal, which she clinched in the singles.

She is now preparing to take Sweden by storm as her next assignment is the World Team Championships, which will be held in Sweden from April 29.

H/T: Scroll