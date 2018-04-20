Maneka Gandhi Writes To CMs, Urges Them To Create Special Cells To Deal With Sexual Offences

Amidst the chaotic state of the country pertaining to women and children’s safety Maneka Gandhi came up with the proposition of creating special police cells to deal with sexual offences against women and children.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development directed the states and Union Territories to create these special police cells through a letter. She directed them to make sure that investigations in such cases are carried “as per the timelines of law” so that the victim is delivered justice on time.

Maneka wrote, “A quick and timely professional investigation is the only method in which a potential offender can be deterred but this can be done only by the states as the police department is a state subject. Forming a special cell only for sexual offences or specially for sexual offences on children would be a significant step in this regard.”

She also came up with the suggestion of retraining police officers on “various aspects of sexual offences” specially when it comes to collection and preservation of evidence.

“Instructions may be issued to all police officers that utmost priority is to be given to complete the investigation of cases of sexual offences against children. State governments must take strict action against the police officers found to be obstructing the investigation or colluding with the perpetrators of such cases,” she wrote.

Maneka also extended help to all the states and union territories that seek to establish forensic laboratories that would be used for forensic analysis of evidence in sexual offences.

The union minister also urged the states to generate awareness among children in using the e-box with child helpline number 1098 as per a news by The Times of India. Under the same, the children can directly approach the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to report crimes.