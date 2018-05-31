Maneka Gandhi Urges State And UT Govts To Include Male Child Sexual Abuse Victims In Compensation Scheme

The State and Union Territories chief ministers have been asked by Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi to issue necessary directions in order to include male child victims of sexual abuse in the Victim Compensation Scheme. In her letter, she also said that the victim should get compensation plus interim compensation on time.

“The minister has urged the states/UTs to issue necessary directions to the departments concerned to take necessary steps for including male child victims of sexual abuse in the Victim Compensation Scheme/Fund,” a

statement issued by the WCD ministry stated.

She has stressed that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is gender neutral and must safeguard the interest of both the girl child and the male child.

The male child is mostly neglected as a victim of child sexual abuse and is ignored when it comes to compensation. The letter also talks about the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) data. According to it, 31 state governments have notified their Victim Compensation Scheme under Rule 7, POCSO Rules, 2012 but the disbursements of compensation have not been satisfactory.

The interim compensation, in some states, is not being awarded to child victims of sexual abuse which they need to meet the immediate medical and other needs or rehabilitation.

H/T: The New Indian Express