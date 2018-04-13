Maneka Gandhi To Amend POCSO Act To Get Death Penalty For Rape Of Minors After Kathua Rape-Murder Case

We are living in times where the news of a child getting raped has become a common occurrence, where politicians and the public instead of roaring with rage are protesting against the arrest of the accused. Yes, I am talking about the inhuman rape and murder of the eight-year-old Asifa in J&K and the subsequent protests over the arrest of the accused.

Affected by the same, Maneka Gandhi has said, “I am deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years”.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh have already passed a Bill in their respective state assemblies to approve capital punishment for rape of minors below 12 years of age.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the incident and assured the entire nation that no obstructions to justice will be allowed in the Kathua case and exemplary punishment will be given to the culprits.

H/T: The Indian Express