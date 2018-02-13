Maneka Gandhi Suggests Confiscation Of Property Of NRI Husbands Who Desert Their Wives

Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi seems to have wholeheartedly taken up the cause of Indian wives deserted by their NRI husbands.

Last year in September she came up with the proposal of cancellation or impoundment of the passport of all those NRI men who harass or desert their wives. In a continuation of the same pursuit, the Union women and child development ministry has come up with a proposal of confiscating the property of NRI men deserting Indian wives.

Maneka Gandhi on Monday said that the proposal is to make some amendments in the criminal law pertaining to NRI men who have deserted their wives that will entail the confiscation of their property in case they fail to respond to repeated notices issued to them by the government.

According to Hindustan Times, the ministry has also proposed an amendment in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that will entail a summon hosted on the website of ministry of external affairs (MEA) to be treated as “deemed to have been served.” The proposal states that the husband would be treated as an absconder in case he consecutively evades three such summons. “The enforcement agencies will be authorised to attach the property of such persons and their families. The MEA has already written to MHA proposing the changes to CrPC,” said WCD secretary Rakesh Srivastava.

The panel that came up with the proposal was headed by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Gandhi separately also proposed an indefinite increase in the limit to report cases of child sexual abuse which currently stands at three years and makes it mandatory for the registration of the report within three years of the commission of the offence.

The two women ministers are a true testimony of the fact that we need more women in decision-making positions so as to bring about women’s issues to light and work upon them.

H/T: Hindustan Times