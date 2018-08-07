Maneka Gandhi Proposes A New Scheme To Curb Shelter Home Abuse

The appalling sexual assault cases at the shelter homes, which are meant for protection of the destitute children and women, have shaken the faith and been eye-openers at the same time. In the wake of the recent cases from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD), has proposed a scheme to curb the issue.

Gandhi has asked states to house women and children in a single large central facility in a bid to prevent “abuse and misuse” by NGOs. “I have been asking for a scheme where each state should have a single large facility to house all such girls and children which should be run by the state government,” she said, as reported by The Indian Express.

She said the adoption and skill development programmes in a central facility would be much easier and it would also help in checking “abuse and misuse” by NGOs who are running their own shelter homes with grants from the government. Gandhi also said the ministry is ready to fund states for the construction of these facilities.

She has urged the MPs to go to institutions in their constituencies and give her a detailed report. “I propose that MPs go to institutions in their constituencies & give me reports. I’ll take immediate action,” Gandhi said.

In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, about 34 minor girls were allegedly sexually abused at the shelter home for destitute girls, funded by the government. An FIR was registered against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO.

Another shelter home that came in the light is in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria. A 10-year-old girl managed to flee from the shelter home and informed the police about the plight of the inmates. She reportedly said that all the inmates were sexually abused by the couple, who are running the shelter home. The raid was conducted by the police and 24 girls were rescued.