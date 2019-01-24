Maneka Gandhi Pens “There’s A Monster Under My Bed… And Other Terrible Terrors” To Tackle Childhood Fears

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi recently released her book There’s a Monster under My Bed… And Other Terrible Terrors that illustrates a child talking about her fears and an older voice tackling her concerns about the generic fears faced by children between the age group of three to six years.

According to Gandhi, the book should be read by parents and children together as it aims to start a conversation about dealing with the fears that children often face.

“As children, we have all been scared of something — be it the fear of monsters or the fear that our parents won’t come back. So, in this book, I have taken the fears up front, and on the next page made the fears appear like a good thing,” says Gandhi.

Talking about what inspired her to write this book, Gandhi said, “I have a granddaughter (aged four) who one day said, ‘Dadi, there’s a monster under my bed’. And I said, ‘That’s so lucky. Even I want one.’ Then her fear went away, because we dealt with it. But so many parents don’t deal with such fears. They think the child will just grow out of it, or they take the easy route and say, ‘Come, sleep with me’. The violence of the fear is not dealt with. The aim of the book is to make parents look at these problems and see if there can be solutions. Of course, there may be other ways to deal with the problems than how it’s mentioned in the book.

The most common fears include, “being afraid of the dark and lizards. At that age, I don’t think fears are gender-specific; I found the same set of fears in everyone. Perhaps, boys would be more scared of the barbers because the razor is closer to their heads. I haven’t met any girl who is scared of the barber, but boys are, including my own boy (Varun Gandhi).”

As we all know that Gandhi has been a strong animal rights activist, in her book Gandhi has referred to a dog “as a little friend in fur coat” because “While all other fears are actual fears, this one is always instilled by parents. Children are automatically friendly with animals but the parents always say, ‘Uske paas mat jaana, woh kaat lega’.”

Gandhi is now writing another book on gardens for children so that they identify flowers and the associated legends with them as she feels “children should know about flora – what you don’t know, you don’t protect.”

H/T: Indian Express