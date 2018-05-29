Maneka Gandhi Felicitates The INSV Tarini Team With The Nari Shakti Puraskar

The union minister for women and child development Maneka Gandhi on Monday presented the Members of the Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini with the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2017.

The award had been conferred to the members of INSV Tarini by President Ram Nath Kovind on International Women’s Day in Rashtrapati Bhavan. It, however, couldn’t be presented to the team back then as they were sailing.

Lt Commander Vartika Joshi, Lt Commander Pratibha Jamwal, Lt Commander Swathi Patarpalli, Lt Aishwarya Bodapatti, Lt SH Vijaya Devi and Lt Payal Gupta comprise the six members of the all-women team to receive the award.

As per a report by The Times of India, the crew of the INSV ‘Tarini’ is a part of the Indian Navy’s unique project ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama.’ It is an all-women team which aims to circumnavigate the globe in order to promote ocean sailing activities in the Navy. The aim also is to highlight the efforts of Indian government toward women’s empowerment.

Every single awardee from the INSV Tarini crew has a minimum of 20,000 nautical miles sailing experience. The project also aims to demonstrate the rise of Nari Shakti on the world platform.

Led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, the six-member team, managed to circumnavigate and managed the whole operation in its very first global journey in a 254-day voyage.