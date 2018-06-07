Maneka Gandhi Announces Govt Portal To Monitor Cybercrime And Other Initiatives For Women’s Safety

The recent developments made for the security of women and children by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry look very promising. One of them is the soon-to-be-launched online government portal to fight cybercrime against women and children.

The portal, hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will take complaints and eliminate all kinds of images related to child pornography, rape/gang-rape imagery, revenge porn, and any other sexually abusive material.

The decision comes after a meeting chaired by WCD minister Maneka Gandhi on 5 June, Tuesday, in which she suggested to Twitter representatives to come up with a way to screen and filter words of “violent and offensive nature like whore, bitch or rape” while checking for the context the words are used, instead of imposing an all-pervasive blanket ban.

Maneka said the ministry will fund the training of analysts so that they can judge what qualifies as pornographic material. The ministry officials also informed that MHA has established a sub-project under Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children which is being funded under the Nirbhaya fund. As of now, it would function in response to complaints but in future, the plan would be to use technology which can on its own identify and remove such content.

Currently, the process will go through police who report the matter to the cyber cell, which in turn flags it to the concerned union government departments. “The intent of having a dedicated portal hosted by the MHA is to accelerate the procedure so that the matter is resolved within 24 hours. The idea is to escalate content so that it can be blocked and removed as well as to start early prosecution,” the official added, according to The Indian Express.

The other development is the introduction of specially-designed kits for carrying out immediate medical investigations into sexual assault cases. On Wednesday, WCD minister Maneka Gandhi announced about the kits and said it will be distributed to all police stations and hospitals.

The rape investigation kits are being procured by state governments with financial support under the Nirbhaya Fund. The fund, named after a Delhi rape victim, aims to support initiatives by the government and NGOs working towards ensuring the safety of women in India.

The kit comprises of essential items, which will aid in furnishing evidence such as blood and semen samples in sexual assault and rape cases. These kits will also contain instructions on the evidence that needs to be collected from the crime scene. “Once a proper identification of sexual crime has been made and all the evidence has been gathered, the timeline for rape leading to conviction could be cut by years,” Maneka said.

H/T: The Indian Express