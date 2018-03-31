Mandira Bedi On Regressive Content Of Indian Television And Panacea Of Social Media

Mandira Bedi is gearing up for her upcoming release this year – Saaho wherein she plays a gangster. This is not the first time when Bedi is playing an unconventional role though.

To personify a different and challenging character on-screen has always been Bedi’s thing. From playing a strong protagonist in serial Shanti to entering a male-dominated field – cricket anchoring, Bedi has never shied away from breaking the barriers.

Bedi finds that Indian television is backsliding now. She told The Hindu, “When it comes to television, the programming has become much more regressive.“ Bedi added, “I got into the industry when there was only Doordarshan and Zee. “Shanti” was far more progressive 20 years ago as the intent was to mirror the society. It was very thought-provoking and they made sure that women are respected and not objectified. I feel there can be more complex and real characters than there are right now.“

The 45-year-old actor-anchor who is also a fitness inspiration shared how her idea of fitness is not to get a perfect body but to maintain a healthy mind, body, and heart. She shared, “I do not exercise just to have a perfect body but I need exercise because it is a very important part of my life and it contributes to my happiness and mental peace. Getting the right mix of food is also necessary as it is also spiritual in a sense.”

Her fitness regime, you may ask. It is very simple actually. “I run twice a week and I go to the gym three times a week. If I do not have the access to either of these, I devise my own workout through my own body weight and do crunches without weights,“ shared Bedi.

Also, peeps, you might want to update your social networking platforms with your best work. Mandira shared how she is actually getting more work because of her posts. Bedi said, “Social media is very useful in a sense that anything which you want to share, you can easily do it. Also, it is helping me in getting work. A lot of the work that I am getting is because of the social media as a lot of directors notice you through your posts. I am doing a Tamil film and I got that film because the director saw me on Twitter. Even the director of “Saaho” follows me on the social media and we keep interacting.”

