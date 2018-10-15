Manasi Kirloskar Becomes The first UN In India Young Business Champion For The SDGs

The executive director and CEO at Kirloskar Systems Limited, Manasi Kirloskar, recently got appointed as the first United Nations in India Young Business Champion for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focuses on gender equality and women’s empowerment as its key goals. As per her new role, Manasi would be focusing on the role of business in development. She would also be working with the UN on the current issues of global importance like climate change, plastic and waste management, and women’s empowerment.

She is a Rhode Island School of Design pass out and has worked with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for three years following which she played an instrumental role in the launch of Toyota Material Handling Private Limited. She has worked on a plethora of social initiatives and also happens to be the managing trustee and CEO at a non-profit initiative called Caring with Colour. Through the initiative, she is working on promoting classroom learning through activities which focus on exploration and innovation.

“With privilege comes responsibility and social accountability. I am honoured and inspired by this opportunity to work with the UN as their first Young Business Champion. The SDGs present a unique opportunity for [the] industry to participate in India’s growth story for generations to come. Businesses have the potential to become catalysts and accelerators of sustainable development. Through my work here, I look forward to amplifying this message amongst all young business leaders, whether employed or employers in start-ups themselves,” said Kirloskar speaking about her new role.

H/T: Vogue