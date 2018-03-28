Management Consultant Delna Avari Gives Tips To Startups On Raising Funds The Right Way

Delna Avari is a global business leader who has managed relationships across India, Europe, the United States and ASEAN. Delna partners with leading companies of all sizes in a wide variety of industries, helping clients master change, create new strategic alliances and unlock the potential of the team to build enduring value and profitable growth.

She keenly believes that ‘what comes from the people must go back to the people many times over’ which has led her to provide mentoring support to startups at an early to mid-stage of their scaling strategy. Excerpts from a conversation:

Being a consultant and mentor in the startup environment, what is your take on the way the startup culture is evolving in the Indian market?

Honestly, the sector is still pretty much at a nascent stage. But there is definitely a certain level of maturity that is seeping in now. During the last few years, there was a lot of hype around the startup culture, which is starting to settle slowly. I remember a phase where people were in the quest of starting a business and building it in such a way so as to exit quickly and make money out of it. However, nowadays there is a culture of building long-term businesses, of sustainability that is setting in. In this respect, the market has matured and significantly evolved!

And going further, what do you think are some of the challenges that the market currently faces?

One of the most prominent challenges I feel is that fundraising is still tough for some businesses. There is money flowing in, yes, but the level of money injected is far less than what is required by the ecosystem. Also, the investing group is a close-knit one and tends to invest in each other’s portfolio companies, resulting in a void in the market. Financing the right kind of support to different businesses continues to be a challenge. Another thing is the culture of copycats that is present in the market. Merely replicating a business model with marginal changes is not a sustainable model, which is, in fact, something that is happening.

Talking about the culture of copycats, what do you think is missing in the Indian market, as compared to the west, where innovation is more?

I come from an industrial background, I come from the school of thought which believes that investing can be followed by an extended gestation period. You could build a business from the ground up, and the returns to it may take a long time, and there are also some businesses which turn profitable sooner. What is important from an investor point of view is to determine if the startup has a clear path to profit and return on investment, and this seems to be the place where a lot of people appear to be unclear.

To answer your question, the startup needs to have a clear vision; have you anticipated the effort & input accurately or are chasing a mirage. Next, have you understood the possible barriers, have a clear unfair advantage over the prevailing competition, can you visualize your success and finally do you have the right attitude, are you someone who is committed & ethical enough to see it through.

We see a lot of instances where a startup is growing, but it cannot scale. When do you think is the right time to start scaling?

Many entrepreneurs fail to understand the fundamental difference between growth and scaling. In simple terms, scaling means your revenue is growing at an exponential rate, and your costs are increasing at only an incremental rate. So if your organization’s long-term aim in this respect is scaling, then it is preferable to design your organization from the start itself for scaling.

There are certain basic things that you need to do at a business level, people level and operational execution level to prepare your organization to scale. The kind of approach that a scaled business undertakes at a product, marketing, logistics, people hiring or customer service level is largely different than that undertaken by a regular business. A scaled business eventually makes the owner or the individual star leader redundant, replacing you with someone else, while ensuring that the activities continue as is, would not result in a failure.

Before starting out as a consultant, you were in the automobile industry. How different is the experience you had in the corporate environment from a start-up one?

The mainstay of my consulting work is business transformation & business scaling for corporates while I also mentor startups. In a way, I have the best of both worlds today. For instance, the Tata Group which I highly respect is one of my vital consulting clients, and at the same time, I am able to actively participate in a critical stage of development for Indian business through my mentoring roles. I am mindful that the insights, advice & support that founders need is not easy to come by or to afford especially at the early stage. If you are an introvert, it gets that much harder. So I tend to work with high potential young entrepreneurs who need that timely advice, it has been a fulfilling experience.

What is the one thing a founder should keep in mind while approaching a mentor?

Verify if the person is qualified enough to dispense business advice on the things you struggle with, it is not a generic tick mark. It is often said that it should be someone with whom you would want to trade places on the topic. Secondly, it is crucial for you to have matching wavelength with your mentor. If these two are in place, you’ll find yourself under the guidance of the person who understands you and your business.

Lastly, any words of advice for all the entrepreneurs out there?

Every entrepreneur has a different challenge in his or her ecosystem. A budding entrepreneur will have a whole new level of obstacles than a second-generation entrepreneur. Women entrepreneurs have an invariably different set of hurdles than their male counterparts. That’s where the dynamic nature of the startup culture sets in. If there were a handbook or manual, then every startup would be a huge success. Yes, there are underlying business principles and ethics that may be common, but that doesn’t guarantee success. One advice that I would, however, like to give is that do not be afraid to ask for help, just do so from the right people.