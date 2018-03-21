Man Who Sexually Assaulted His Daughter Sentenced To Five Years In Prison By Kolkata Judge

In a horrific incident in Kolkata, a father sexually assaulted his 13-year-old daughter after his wife died four months ago. After her death, it was the daughter, son, and father living together.

The incident came on the light after the little girl visited her maternal grandparents and resisted returning home. Looking at her resistance, the grandparents talked to her and she finally spoke about it. It was the night of February 20 when the father touched and caressed his daughter’s private parts. When he saw her pushing him he threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anybody.

The grandparents, on learning about the incident, immediately ran to police to file a complaint. The maternal grandfather lodged a complaint on March 11 and the father was arrested within a few hours. He was charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the case was being heard at the city court in Sealdah by judge Jimutbahan Biswas.

Biswas set a commendable example by dealing with the case of sexual assault within just six working days. The judge, on finding the man guilty, sentenced him to five years in jail and charged Rs 20,000 as a fine for sexually assaulting his teenage daughter. If he is unable to pay the fine he will have to spend three months extra in prison.

Public prosecutor Vivek Sharma on the judgment said, “This is the fastest judgment in any POCSO case in India. It proves that if the police can file the charge sheet promptly and the matter can be followed up with equal speed, justice cannot be delayed.”

Sharma added, “Immediately after the police filed the charge sheet, I prayed trial every day since I apprehended relatives may pressure the child. My plea was accepted.”

The judge, in the year 2016, posted in Nadia district, had set a similar example when he sentenced a 50-year-old barber for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old to five years in prison in just 15 days after the crime.

Thank you for setting the right example, sir!

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representational purpose