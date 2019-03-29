Man Kaur Wins Gold In Shot Put At 103, Dreams Of World Record

Age is certainly not a barrier for Man Kaur. At 103, she clinched a gold medal in the shot put event of the World Masters Athletics Championships on Monday in Torun, Poland with the best effort of 2.13 meters.

“I want to win more. I feel very happy after winning. The government has not given me anything, but it doesn’t matter as I just want to win, because winning gives me happiness,” Kaur told TOI.

This is not the first time that Chandigarh based Kaur has achieved an unbelievable feat. She bagged the gold in 200 m race in the 100-to-104 age group at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain, last year along with gold in the Javelin competition.

Kaur began running at the age of 93 at the insistence of her son, Gurdev Singh. According to reports, he told his mother, “You have no problem, no knee problem, no heart problem, you should start running.”

Kaur practices for her tournaments at home and encourages other women also to do so. “She encourages others that they should run, they should not eat the wrong food, and they should encourage their children also to take part in the Games,” shared Singh.

Kaur also became the world’s fastest centenarian by breaking her own world record to clinch gold in 100 m at the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2017, having completed the race in 1 minute and 14 seconds.

Her next target is to break the world record which is of 2.77 m, which is currently held by America’s Julia Hockings.

