Man In Andhra Pradesh Tries To Sell His Wife And Minor Daughter To Pay Off His Debt Of 15 Lakh

In a case of child trafficking, an auto driver (38) in Andhra Pradesh tried to sell his 12-year-old daughter to a man for Rs 1.5 lakh. He even tried to sell his wife to his cousin for Rs 5 lakh.

He has a debt running close to Rs. 15 lakh, he allegedly wanted to sell his minor daughter and wife to get the money to pay off the loans. He has four daughters and one son who are all minors and signed a bond with a man months ago where, as per the buyer’s condition, he promised to hand over his minor daughter to him the day she attains puberty.

The auto driver’s wife recently came to know of her husband’s plans and was afraid that he would trade all his children she fled to her parents’ home with her children in Nandyal in Kurnool district and filed a police complaint.

“My husband says ‘it is my wish. I will do what I want with my children’, so I am really scared,” she said, adding that her husband followed her to her parent’s house and continued to harass her and the children.

Her older children, 17 and 12, have been moved to a rescue home in order to ensure their safety and a case has been filed under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code even though it is no mere case of domestic violence. But the child development services have assured that a complaint will be registered under relevant sections and will be examined by the district child welfare committee.

H/T: NDTV