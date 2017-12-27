Mama Of Insta-Famous MoMo Twins Hashtags For Us Their ‘Go-Crazy-Girls’ Moments

‘If adorable were a person, it’ll first have to clone itself and double its value, only then it can match the cuteness of these little angels’. Team IWB’s first reaction on seeing Leia-Lauren’s Instagram!

The two-year-old MoMo twins, better known as the twin Insta-stars from Singapore, have a fan-following of 336 K. Yes, you read that figure right! And if you’ve ever got the “I just want to gobble him/her up” feeling looking at a kid, be prepared, because it’s going to double-up with every scroll!

Cherish every moment, for like a fleeting sunset, they are only little girls for such a little while! #notetoself | Huxbaby ballet dresses from @dreamsavesg | Champagne Pink and Cool Grey shoes from @shokuninshoes. Check out the kickstarter campaign on their page! | Reality is a Draw by Sandy Lavallart 🎶 9,924 Likes, 114 Comments – Momo Twins ~ Leia & Lauren (@leialauren) on Instagram: “Cherish every moment, for like a fleeting sunset, they are only little girls for such a little…”

Oh wait, don’t Google already, we have Leia and Lauren’s mom Amber to fill you in on ‘MoMo Twins’, and a lot more that not even Insta knows!

“MoMo is actually more than an endearing nickname, as it symbolizes the type of twins they actually are – Monoamniotic-Monochorionic twins (Mo-Mo) – identical twins who share the same (one) amniotic sac but each has a separate umbilical cord.”

*Excited* Please introduce us to Leia and Lauren! Are they those ‘same-same but different’ twins?

Indeed they are. Leia is the more disciplined sister, one who is always looking out for the little Lauren, who is more bubbly and cheeky.

Aww. Have the two of them already picked on their favourite parent?

Of course! Lauren is Papa’s girl, and Leia would come running to hug mum!

Which is the craziest thing they’ve done together?

Oh, they do everything together! From wandering the lighthouse at the southern-most point in Tasmania to the intricate palace rooms at City Palace, Jaipur!

The gorgeous blue room Sukh Niwas in the royal residence tower Chandra Mahal of City Palace. Accessible only by private tour, this room is absolutely stunning! 💃💃 #leialaurengoestoindia #MyGreatEscape 14.6k Likes, 105 Comments – Momo Twins ~ Leia & Lauren (@leialauren) on Instagram: “The gorgeous blue room Sukh Niwas in the royal residence tower Chandra Mahal of City Palace….”

Ha-ha. So what was their most adventurous moment during the India trip?

They are always keen to explore the variety of food, and India had a lot to serve their palates with! They had a jolly good time roaming around the forts and palaces, and I was rather surprised they took the trip really well!

Travelling with kids, and that too twins, is an adventure in itself! Any secret tips that you’d like to share with other parents?

Patience is the key. And the most important one when traveling, to never lose it! And I think the only need is for the parents to remember that kids will be kids only once, so let them be. Let them have fun, mess up their clothes; give them all the space to explore. And while at it, keep reminding yourself to be calm and patient.

All we really wanna do on a holiday is snack and slack 🍏🍿 #mygreatescape #hungrykids #babyrobes Travel loot from @bellamysorganicsg 9,389 Likes, 124 Comments – Momo Twins ~ Leia & Lauren (@leialauren) on Instagram: “All we really wanna do on a holiday is snack and slack 🍏🍿 #mygreatescape #hungrykids #babyrobes…”

True that. And adults somehow are always at war with patience! Tell us about your ‘mommy-go-crazy’ moment but?

It happens quite a lot nowadays, at their terrible twos stage! They are constantly vying for attention, and it’s hard to hug one without the other tugging you for a hug too. (Awww, we want their twin-hug too!) Well, at 15kg each, it’s quite a workout! (haha)

And what does mommy want her girls to never give up on?

To believe in themselves and pursue what they love! No limits or ceilings should constraint them in any activity they desire.

A piece of advice you would give to moms who discover about having MoMo Twins?

I would suggest them to embrace it like any other pregnancy. The risks are totally beyond our control and we might as well enjoy the pregnancy journey, instead of worrying. I continued to travel well until into my fifth month of pregnancy, as a way to relax and de-stress.

Pardon our absence, have been busy soaking up the Rajasthani culture 😊 Who wants to join us on a little song and dance? #leialaurengoestoindia #mygreatescape 12.7k Likes, 294 Comments – Momo Twins ~ Leia & Lauren (@leialauren) on Instagram: “Pardon our absence, have been busy soaking up the Rajasthani culture 😊 Who wants to join us on a…”

And speaking of travel, we saw the Insta-video in which one of them is sporting a Rajasthani turban/hat. And with turban being the symbol of a sense of authority, it just got us wondering if it is the case of one bossing around the other?

It was Lauren whom you saw! And boy, she is rather dainty with her dressing and loves to put on hats, so the turban was a nice accessory that she kept on. At this age, they have full control over what they want to wear. We can’t force anything on them against their wish!

Oh, we love their dresses! Where do you and Peter get the inspiration from?

From our babies themselves! It’s a blessing to have girls, there are so many outfit options and I really love dressing them up while they still let me, she laughed.

How to tell them apart, Tip #1: One is visibly rounder than the other! #laurenontheleft 15.4k Likes, 126 Comments – Momo Twins ~ Leia & Lauren (@leialauren) on Instagram: “How to tell them apart, Tip #1: One is visibly rounder than the other! #laurenontheleft”

And do they love dressing up just as much?

Oh yes, totally! And they get to pick what they like, and now we can’t force them into any outfits that they dislike or get tired of.

Ha-Ha. Oh and is Peter the photographer, we almost couldn’t find him in any of the posts?

Yupp, he’s the man behind the lens! He does freelance photography and video work.

Now that’s our kind of spa day! Being a toddler is tough, we gotta take some time off from the naggy parents and spoil ourselves 💆🏻 #relaxandrejuvenate #wellnessretreat 26.4k Likes, 438 Comments – Momo Twins ~ Leia & Lauren (@leialauren) on Instagram: “Now that’s our kind of spa day! Being a toddler is tough, we gotta take some time off from the…”

Wow! So do you three girls happen to be difficult models for him? (*wink wink*)

Uhmm, we’ll have to get him answering that, I think, she winks back. But it certainly has got more difficult now, with them constantly running around in different directions.

Tell us about the love-and-troubles two of them have brought for your cutesy dog?

They get on really well with Chuggie (our dog), and with other animals, too. Though off-late they’ve been dealing with teething problems, so would keep pulling his fur and tail, over time, they will learn to co-exist in harmony, I’m sure!

Living room camp out! No bugs, no heat and a guaranteed night ‘under the stars’ 😆 #familyweekendbonding #my3kids 20.7k Likes, 137 Comments – Momo Twins ~ Leia & Lauren (@leialauren) on Instagram: “Living room camp out! No bugs, no heat and a guaranteed night ‘under the stars’ 😆…”

And now, some quickies:

Their favourite book – Fruit Picture Book

Bedtime story to get them jump in bed– Itsy Winsy Spider

Cartoon they love watching – Dave and Ava nursery songs

Go-to activity that they do together – Swimming

And then mommy Amber shared with us the few witchcraft-tips for having a popular-Insta-kids-account! Parents, are you listening?

Have a passion for it, keeping doing it, but most importantly, enjoy the precious memories with the little one/s!