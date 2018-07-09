Malvika Bhatia Is Documenting Narratives From The Last Generation That Knew 1947

Reading Train to Pakistan was like getting hit by nostalgia, history, and pain in the face, all at once. I remember a strong heaviness settling on me and lingering for days to follow once I was done reading it.

There is something about anecdotes and literature from 1947, that appeals each one of us on a deep, emotional level. Imagine listening to all of these stories directly from people who have experienced it all, first hand. Malvika Bhatia is doing just that under the Generation 1947 Project, which is her brainchild.

The project aims to bring together a collection of photographs, documents, and videotaped interviews with the people who lived it all. Partition, however, is the not Malvika’s only interest. “History is also about everyday life and how it changed”, said Malvika in an interaction with The Hindu.

The project head at the Citizens Archive of India (CAI), Malvika is accumulating memorabilia and relics of the past to create a portrait of pre-Independence India. The project has been modeled after the Citizens Archive of Pakistan. Personal and political memories fuse together in the project narrative.

Personal interviews form an integral part of the project. “You’re essentially making a stranger comfortable in their own home,” says Malvika talking about the process of interviews. Most of the people she interviews are in their 90s. She shares “When you interview someone from your grandparents’ generation the first thing they say is ‘You’re the first person to ask’.”

Malvika begins by asking simple questions about their childhood and slowly they open up. Once they get comfortable they start conjuring tales of pain and longing from their past. Sometimes they even break down.

The aim of the project is to acquaint the modern generation with the last generation that knew 1947. It also aims to encourage people to interact with their grandparents to develop a narrative of the Indian history.

Malvika’s grandfather was also a freedom fighter and it is from his tales of the yore that she got the inspiration to document family narratives. She shares “My grandfather had eight brothers and at one point all their families lived in the house I live in today. So you can imagine the kind of madhouse it was.” She wants people to read these untold tales from history and to learn from them “So that we don’t repeat our mistakes.”

H/T: The Hindu