Malvika Bhatia Is Archiving Oral History From The Last Generation That Lived Through 1947

Owing to the skewed concepts of history fed to us by textbooks, we often lose sight of the fact that the past is as dynamic as our present. That it was a palpable whole that involved people beyond the ones that our history books teach us about.

For instance, when we think about the events of 1947 or the modern history as they call it, we are so hard-wired to think of Gandhi, Nehru, and Jinnah that “we easily forget it involved other people,” says Malvika Bhatia of CAI. While we read about the event we overlook the fact that “these events affected people,” she adds.

The project head at CAI (The Citizens Archives of India), Malvika, thus, is on a pursuit to collect oral history from the last generation that knew 1947 under the Generation 1947 Project . “The project aims to create an archive of oral history recordings of the 1947 generation of Indians and digitise various records such as letters, newspapers, refugee cards, official correspondences, and passports,” states the website.

“Learning about the past from someone who has lived through it, that’s the beauty of oral history,” says Malvika.

When it comes to interviewing people from this generation, it certainly is a big deal. As Malvika puts it, “it is about walking into a stranger’s home and getting them comfortable.”

There are times when they ask nominators (friends or the relatives of interviewees who have nominated them) to explain the purpose of the project before they begin the interview. Other times they just meet the interviewees themselves and establish a rapport which more often than not is done over a cup of tea or food offered to them by the hospitable interviewees.

Once the rapport is established, the next step is to obtain permission, both written and oral. It is integral to their project ethics to ensure that the interviewees are comfortable. “After all they are doing us a favour,” Malvika explains.

The interview generally happens in multiple sessions, two or three at an average. At that, the longest interview had once extended to 15 sessions.

When we talk about the last generation that knew 1947, we are talking about people who have struggled for the freedom that we are born into. We are talking about a generation that has also paid a hefty price for it in the form of partition. But we also talk about a generation that has seen much simpler times than what we get to see.

As soon as these interviewees unlock the treasure house of memories, they burst into an array of emotions. Malvika shares that details as tiny as the mention of their hometowns “light up their eyes.”

Although it is not a partition archive, some interviewees do have partition stories. Malvika shares, “Some of them tear up. Sometimes they express extreme homesickness triggered by the idea that they will never be able to see their “homes” again.”

She adds, “Some of them say, I can still see the entire map of my hometown in my sleep. These people have seen horrific things and thus the sadness comes in naturally. But the general feeling is that of happiness. They are all very happy just to be heard and to recollect and cherish all those memories.”

Amidst such high-octane outbursts of emotions mixed with stories and memories from a crucial period of Indian history, Malvika obviously comes across quite a number of stories that settle deep within her psyche.

She shares one such story that she is sure she’ll narrate to her children in the future. It is the story of Mr. Arun Bhatia, the seven-year-old participant of Quit India Movement (which he used to pronounce as ‘KV-EET’ back then).

In a video shot by CAI, Mr. Bhatia shares how he became the part of a march in which an effigy (or thaathdi as he calls it) of Churchill was to be burned. The innocent seven-year-old neither knew who Churchill was nor what a thaathdi was. It was just the prospect of being able to play with matches in front of the elders and the lyrical quality of the slogan, “Hai re Churchill, hai-hai” that lured him to become a part of the procession.

In the video, he recollects with impeccable details the effigy of the Churchill and all that transpired. Here is the entire video:

There are many such stories. However, one thing that remains common about these interviews is a question that Malvika asks everyone and the answer to it, that is always on the same lines.

She shares, “I ask them about the one thing that the current generation has that they missed out in their childhood. And the answer always goes along the lines, I don’t think I have missed anything.”

In fact, they feel that it is the current generation that is missing out on a lot. They feel that the contemporary generation is not connected to its roots and that it knows nothing about the joys of growing amidst the simple pleasures of life.

Malvika points out a surprising detail about the women interviewees. She shares, “Whether they are highly educated or have never been to school at all, they have one thing in common – they have a great perspective.”

The project today is 96 interviews rich with 85 completed ones. There is a lot that Malvika has learned from them. She shares, “Talking to them I have learned greater tolerance and to leave my prejudices behind. The experience has taught me to be a lot more open-minded.”

CAI’s aim is to create a publicly accessible archive with The Generation 1947 Project. While Malvika has only covered stories from Mumbai till now, she aims to expand it beyond and is currently seeking funding for the same.

Linked below is Sunetra Limaye’s journey to school. If you know anyone with a similar story feel free to approach CAI with the same. Here is the video:

