Malvika Bansod Selected To Represent India In Asian School Under-18 Badminton Championship

In the Asian School Under-18 Badminton Championship, to be held at the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur from July 9 to 14, Nagpur Shuttler Malvika Bansod will be representing India.

The week-long tournament will be organized by the School Games Federation of India

(SGFI) under Asian School Sports Federation and International School Sports Federation, who will jointly host the meet in the city. Several top school teams from Asian countries will be competing in this tournament.

The players for the two different eight-member teams for boys and girls were selected after a three-day selection trial where Malvika gave an amazing performance and got selected as she won all her matches, emerging as the champion in the girls singles. Ranking No.1 in the Indian team, she will be playing the first singles in the tournament.

“I am very happy to represent India in the prestigious tournament. It will be my first time and I am determined to make it count by performing well in front of the home crowd. The selection trials were hectic as I have to play three important matches (quarterfinal, semis, and final) within a short span of few hours today. The competition was tough as several new players from across the country had come for the trials,” Malvika told The Times Of India.

