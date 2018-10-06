Mallika Dua Criticizes Gender Disparity In A Industry Which Pays Male Comedians More Than Female

Gender stereotypes, inequality, wage gap – well, these are just some of the evils of our so-called progressive society where a woman is, time and again, made to feel that her gender will always beat her qualities. A recent example of this very disparity is actor Mallika Dua, who recently shared that her fellow comedian Zakir Khan was given much more money than her by The Great India Laughter Challenge.

She took to Twitter to share the above news and added that the deal was finalized by OML on her behalf.

https://twitter.com/MallikaDua/status/1048163990562643968

Mallika Dua on Twitter OML is a sexist frat house that will jump 2 bail their boys out literally &figuratively but will only rep women to tick the diversity checkbox that helps scam @PrimeVideoIN but when it comes 2 standing up for women,ensuring equal pay n opportunity they are conspicuously missing.

