Malika V Kashyap Of Border&Fall Has Multiple Sari Suggestions For You For Different Occasions

Border&Fall’s The Sari Series has challenged the limited ways of wearing the drape and re-discovered 83 styles for us from different regions across the country.

In a conversation with us, Malika V Kashyap, founder of B&F, talked about their journey of researching about the drapes and its execution. Read excerpts:

The team must have traveled a lot to learn about the drapes. Tell us about that.

It was actually Rta Kapur Chishti who helped us travel through her knowledge. She is India’s leading authority on the sari and a recognized textile scholar, co-author, and editor of Saris: Tradition and Beyond. She is also the founder of Taanbaan. She and her team at Taanbaan provided invaluable knowledge and guidance on regional sari drapes.

Wow. Is that how the models have draped them with such precision? Or were they already pros at it?

(Laughs) It’s always a win-win with the team effort. The models TJ Bhanu and Carol Humtsoe brilliantly learned to drape from the team, Rta ji’s team worked very hard to teach the drapes. To do the nine-yard drape on screen is more difficult than it seems, and the models practiced very hard.

With so many drapes being re-discovered by the team, we asked her to suggest a few drapes that would break the monotony of wearing a sari for five different occasions.

“We would encourage everyone to experiment. We don’t really believe that there is a ‘perfect’ drape or the perfect way to wear or style a drape,” said Malika. Nonetheless, here are her suggestions:

While Traveling

Surguja North Dance Drape

Surguja North Dance Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Chhattisgarh, India.

Christian Kunbi Drape

Christian Kunbi Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Goa, India.

Chodhri Drape

Chodhri Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Gujarat, India.

For Office

Venukagundaram Drape

Venukagundaram Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Andhra Pradesh, India.

Santhal Drape

Santhal Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Orissa, India.

Meher Drape

Meher Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Orissa, India.

Santhal Drape

Santhal Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from West Bengal, India.

At Weddings

Chhattisgarh Central 4 Drape

Chhattisgarh Central 4 Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Chhattisgarh, India.

Hazaribag Drape

Hazaribag Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Jharkhand, India.

YakshaganaParvatiKase Drape

Yakshagana Parvati Kase Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Karnataka, India.

Balaghat Drape

Balaghat Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Madhya Pradesh, India.

For The Breast-Feeding Mother (easy to feed)

MukkalaChira Drape

Mukkala Chira Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Andhra Pradesh, India.

East Champaran Drape

East Champaran Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Bihar, India.

Bastar Drape

Bastar Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Chhattisgarh, India.

Coorg Drape

Coorg Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Karnataka, India.

For The Tried-Everything Fashionista

Boggili Posi Kattukodam Drape

Boggili Posi Kattukodam Drape Learn how-to drape this sari from Andhra Pradesh, India.

Dhangad Drape