Malika V Kashyap Of Border&Fall Has Multiple Sari Suggestions For You For Different Occasions
- December 28, 2017
Border&Fall’s The Sari Series has challenged the limited ways of wearing the drape and re-discovered 83 styles for us from different regions across the country.
In a conversation with us, Malika V Kashyap, founder of B&F, talked about their journey of researching about the drapes and its execution. Read excerpts:
The team must have traveled a lot to learn about the drapes. Tell us about that.
It was actually Rta Kapur Chishti who helped us travel through her knowledge. She is India’s leading authority on the sari and a recognized textile scholar, co-author, and editor of Saris: Tradition and Beyond. She is also the founder of Taanbaan. She and her team at Taanbaan provided invaluable knowledge and guidance on regional sari drapes.
Wow. Is that how the models have draped them with such precision? Or were they already pros at it?
(Laughs) It’s always a win-win with the team effort. The models TJ Bhanu and Carol Humtsoe brilliantly learned to drape from the team, Rta ji’s team worked very hard to teach the drapes. To do the nine-yard drape on screen is more difficult than it seems, and the models practiced very hard.
With so many drapes being re-discovered by the team, we asked her to suggest a few drapes that would break the monotony of wearing a sari for five different occasions.
“We would encourage everyone to experiment. We don’t really believe that there is a ‘perfect’ drape or the perfect way to wear or style a drape,” said Malika. Nonetheless, here are her suggestions:
While Traveling
Surguja North Dance Drape
Surguja North Dance Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Chhattisgarh, India.
Christian Kunbi Drape
Christian Kunbi Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Goa, India.
Chodhri Drape
Chodhri Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Gujarat, India.
For Office
Venukagundaram Drape
Venukagundaram Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Andhra Pradesh, India.
Santhal Drape
Santhal Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Orissa, India.
Meher Drape
Meher Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Orissa, India.
Santhal Drape
Santhal Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from West Bengal, India.
At Weddings
Chhattisgarh Central 4 Drape
Chhattisgarh Central 4 Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Chhattisgarh, India.
Hazaribag Drape
Hazaribag Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Jharkhand, India.
YakshaganaParvatiKase Drape
Yakshagana Parvati Kase Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Karnataka, India.
Balaghat Drape
Balaghat Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Madhya Pradesh, India.
For The Breast-Feeding Mother (easy to feed)
MukkalaChira Drape
Mukkala Chira Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Andhra Pradesh, India.
East Champaran Drape
East Champaran Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Bihar, India.
Bastar Drape
Bastar Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Chhattisgarh, India.
Coorg Drape
Coorg Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Karnataka, India.
For The Tried-Everything Fashionista
Boggili Posi Kattukodam Drape
Boggili Posi Kattukodam Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Andhra Pradesh, India.
Dhangad Drape
Dhangad Drape
Learn how-to drape this sari from Goa, India.
