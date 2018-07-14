Male Child Sexual Abuse Victim Writes A Letter To President, Pleads For Mercy Killing

Even today when child sexual abuse is getting visibility and the awareness it earlier lacked, male victims are still finding it difficult to come forward. Such is the life story of Andhra Pradesh’s Vishnu Teja, who recently wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind asking for mercy killing.

He is just 24 and is unable to cope with the trauma of being a male survivor of child sexual abuse. In his letter to the President, he talks about the sad mentality of people “that a male child can never be vulnerable in a patriarchal society”. What they fail to see is that boys too can be victims of sexual assault and abuse.

When he told his own parents about what he went through, they were initially shocked, unable to accept the truth as they had not heard of boys being raped. They decided to not file a police complaint to escape the social stigma.

As he doesn’t want to be labeled a ‘criminal’ if he commits suicide, he has asked for euthanasia instead as he wrote in the letter that he has no hopes of ever receiving justice.

“It is still deemed socially and culturally unacceptable for a male to admit he has been sexually abused. This in turn, makes it harder for him to be believed if he does admit it,” said Swagata Raha, a legal researcher.

As per a 2007 study by the Ministry of Women and Child Development under which they surveyed 12,447 children, the ones who admitted to have experienced sexual assault, 54.4% were boys. But despite these numbers, people find it hard to accept boys as victims of sexual assault.

“In the awareness and training programs we conduct with stakeholders, when we tell them that more male children are sexually abused, they find it quite difficult to believe,” said Kushi Kushalappa, member of Enfold, a Bengaluru based NGO supporting survivors of child sexual abuse and their families

“A girl is treated more sympathetically. But when it is a boy, family members come up with questions like ‘couldn’t you protect yourself?’”

“Why doesn’t the government acknowledge that even boys get raped and sexually abused?” Vishnu questioned. He hopes that his plea for mercy killing might propel the government to take action.

H/T: The News Minute