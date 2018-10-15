Malarăsculat Helps Us Navigate The Standing Of Dalit Women In #MeTooIndia

While we hail the rise of #MeToo movement as it unravels in India what about the stories which were never heard because of the harassment and violence that was always justified?

The oppression faced by Dalit women in India is unlike any other. Their voices get systematically shut as they grapple with the double binds of gender and caste.

The task now is to navigate the presence and position of Dalit women in #MeTooIndia and what does the movement hold in store for them. To pursue the same, we got in touch with Malarăsculat, a consultant for women and minority-led initiatives.

During the interaction, she expressed how it all boils down to power and until the hierarchies are dismantled there is not much that can be done. “I think creating own independent spaces is as important as reclaiming and reoccupying – it all essentially comes down to power. Unless brahmin/savarna power holds are broken – the revolution would still not be complete, right,” said Malarăsculat.

Here are excerpts from the chat:

On #MeTooIndia being triggering and confusing for Dalit women

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Sure. This is of course something I felt personally – so I wouldn’t extrapolate it to all #dalitwomen. It was triggering because of the stories’ content – something that most of us who’ve been assaulted or abused can relate to.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I will choose not to share too much detail what has happened in my life – primarily because Dalit women’s stories have traditionally not been given the same right of privacy.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog to episodes of sexual abuse that I have gone through as a teenager and so many instances of how I have been under/devalued in relationships – especially those of romantic nature.

On the discrimination of victims’ of sexual abuse in the caste driven society

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @caselchris1 Discuss discrimination of victims of sexual abuse in the caste driven society? @caselchris1

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Well, for one, are Dalit victims/survivors believed? are Dalit women victims/survivors of sexual violence valued enough to attended to? Or are they seen as promiscuous or are criminalised in ways that are uniquely different for Dalit women?

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog It is also very difficult for Dalit women survivors to find justice – even more so when the perpetrator happens to be a savarna man – that is powerful by virtue of caste and class. The journey towards justice is a path that full of discrimination – from the police to the court.

On the barriers in the way for justice for Dalit women

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Primarily, legal barriers – we need access to the right kind of lawyers who get how caste works. We need para legal support. There are barriers from the police station to the court. There are also social barriers – the lack of social and political capital.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Well, this requires a more extensive answer that I’m not sure I’m prepared for or if twitter as a platform will do justice to. What is important to know at this point is that Dalit women are surrounded by a culture of impunity when fighting for justice.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog This means, if the police at the station is of dominant caste, it is likely that an FIR will not be booked for the Dalit woman survivor. Even if she does manage to book an FIR, will an investigation be carried out? Will it be taken seriously?

On intersectional feminism and Sarvana feminists joining the Dalit women in their fight

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I do believe Sarvana feminists dont take into account their obvious caste and class privileges. In so doing, they perhaps focus more self-preservation rather than the community.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think Dalit women as a community have been asserting our own space for a long while now. And this is despite the barriers that surrounds us. The question really is are savarna women willing to come to terms with their privilege – enough to join us in the fight.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog In recollecting stories of sexual abuse/wanting to evoke a certain kind of political response, do savarna women think of how they themselves have aided the sexual abuse of Dalit women?

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I dont think India understands intersectional feminism (IF) – at least not the savarna feminists that appear to be the face of it. Time and again, savarna women think that Dalit women are ‘asking’ to be included. No. There is so much more that needs to be done to arrive at IF.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Have Dalit women lead feminist movements and organisations. Have Dalit women conceptualise what feminism looks like for India. have Dalit and marginalised women in mind every time a feminist way of living is proposed.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think Dalit women leaders and feminists have been putting in quite a bit of effort in the past and at present. The question really is will savarna women stop occupying spaces, so Dalit women can claim them. Will savarna women stop sabotaging so Dalit women can succeed?

On the revolution gaining momentum within the Dalit women community

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I see my Dalit sisters making strides in every field. I see them recognising the importance of living their lives fully, completely. I see them gaining political, monetary and social power – enough to deliver themselves, and their communities from the shackles of the caste system

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog For example we have seen women talk about work-life balance – and how amazing it is for women to reach leadership positions in organisations – how did that happen? Did the male partner in her life shoulder the burden or did she ride on her domestic help’s cheap labour?

On how to bring # MetooIndia to the unorganized sector

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog We’ve to first estimate what kind of an impact #MeToo is going to have on those that come out with their stories – their safety primarily. Besides, we also need to ask who is taking #Metoo to the unorganised sector.