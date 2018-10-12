Malarăsculat Helps Us Navigate The Standing Of Dalit Women In #MeToo India

While the women get supported for coming up with their #MeToo stories, what about the stories which were never heard because of the harassment and violence which was always justified?

This is an undeniable fact that Dalits at large have always had a problematic existence in the country. However, the hardships faced by Dalit women transcend all bounds of oppression. Confined by the double binds of gender and caste, they have always been at the receiving end of harassment and violence by the patriarchal and upper caste communities. Clearly, their case is unlike the case of any other woman from any other social standing in India.

The question now is where do Dalit women stand in the #MeToo India? Is there a hierarchy here as well? Do Dalit women need a separate wave of #MeToo? We recently reached out to Malarăsculat, a consultant for women and minority-led initiatives to answer these questions and further explore the topic.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On #MeToo triggering and confusing Dalit women

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Sure. This is of course something I felt personally – so I wouldn’t extrapolate it to all #dalitwomen. It was triggering because of the stories’ content – something that most of us who’ve been assaulted or abused can relate to.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Confusing, ’cause a small part of me was wondering why #dalitwomen’s stories – how much ever gruesome – never quite evoked or evoke the same kind of response from every one around. I was also struggling to see how Savarna women/feminists can be allies for Dalit women.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I will choose not to share too much detail what has happened in my life – primarily because Dalit women’s stories have traditionally not been given the same right of privacy.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog to episodes of sexual abuse that I have gone through as a teenager and so many instances of how I have been under/devalued in relationships – especially those of romantic nature.

On the discrimination of victims of sexual abuse in a caste driven society

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Well, for one, are Dalit victims/survivors believed? are Dalit women victims/survivors of sexual violence valued enough to attended to? Or are they seen as promiscuous or are criminalised in ways that are uniquely different for Dalit women?

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog It is also very difficult for Dalit women survivors to find justice – even more so when the perpetrator happens to be a savarna man – that is powerful by virtue of caste and class. The journey towards justice is a path that full of discrimination – from the police to the court.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog It is also very difficult for Dalit women survivors to find justice – even more so when the perpetrator happens to be a savarna man – that is powerful by virtue of caste and class. The journey towards justice is a path that full of discrimination – from the police to the court.

On Savarna women/feminists being allies to Dalit women

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog This is of course, as you would agree, not a new revelation. #Metoo India that is happening now – in its format – was merely a reminder of how limited savarna women’s allyship is.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I do believe Sarvana feminists dont take into account their obvious caste and class privileges. In so doing, they perhaps focus more self-preservation rather than the community.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think Dalit women as a community have been asserting our own space for a long while now. And this is despite the barriers that surrounds us. The question really is are savarna women willing to come to terms with their privilege – enough to join us in the fight.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog As of now, the way I see it, black, Romanian, and indigenous women. I think their social contexts are somewhat similar to ours – and our experiences indicate they get us in ways savarna women dont.

On the intersectional feminism that exists today vis-a-vis Dalit women

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I dont think India understands intersectional feminism (IF) – at least not the savarna feminists that appear to be the face of it. Time and again, savarna women think that Dalit women are ‘asking’ to be included. No. There is so much more that needs to be done to arrive at IF.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Have Dalit women lead feminist movements and organisations. Have Dalit women conceptualise what feminism looks like for India. have Dalit and marginalised women in mind every time a feminist way of living is proposed.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think Dalit women leaders and feminists have been putting in quite a bit of effort in the past and at present. The question really is will savarna women stop occupying spaces, so Dalit women can claim them. Will savarna women stop sabotaging so Dalit women can succeed?

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think creating own independent spaces is as important as reclaiming and reoccupying – it all essentially comes down to power. Unless brahmin/savarna power holds are broken – the revolution would still not be complete, right?

On the barriers that lie in the way for justice for Dalit women

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Primarily, legal barriers – we need access to the right kind of lawyers who get how caste works. We need para legal support. There are barriers from the police station to the court. There are also social barriers – the lack of social and political capital.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog Well, this requires a more extensive answer that I’m not sure I’m prepared for or if twitter as a platform will do justice to. What is important to know at this point is that Dalit women are surrounded by a culture of impunity when fighting for justice.

Malarăsculat. on Twitter @indianwomenblog This means, if the police at the station is of dominant caste, it is likely that an FIR will not be booked for the Dalit woman survivor. Even if she does manage to book an FIR, will an investigation be carried out? Will it be taken seriously?

On the things that need to be done to bring #MeToo to unorganised sectors