Malala Yousafzai’s Upcoming Book Will Connect Us With The Lives Of Women Refugees

Malala Yousafzai, with every step of hers, succeeds in inspiring and enlightening us. The youngest Nobel prize laureate is known for her courage to stand for what she believes in.

The author of two books is ready to illuminate the world with her third book. Her first book I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban, released in 2014, and her second book Malala’s Magic Pencil was released in 2017. While I Am Malala is her memoir, her second book is for a younger audience that tells Malala’s childhood story. She is now ready to launch her third book We Are Displaced: True Stories Of Refugee Lives, which, like her previous books, will have the personal touch. This book will connect us to the world of women refugees through real stories.

The reason behind writing the book was to focus on the daily lives of refugee women, the problems they face, which are not shocking enough to be covered by media. She said, “What tends to get lost in the current refugee crisis is the humanity behind the statistics… We hear about millions of refugees, hundreds of migrants trapped on a boat or in a truck, but it’s only when a truly shocking image appears in the news that people consider what’s really going on. I know what it’s like to leave your home and everything you know. I know the stories of so many people who have had to do the same. I hope that by sharing the stories of those I have met in the last few years I can help others understand what’s happening and have compassion for the millions of people displaced by conflict.“

She added, “I know what it’s like to leave your home and everything you know. I know the stories of so many people who have had to do the same.”

Yousafzai hopes that through this book, the refugees receive the compassion, concern, and better understanding of their lives that they deserve from the people. “I hope that by sharing the stories of those I have met in the last few years I can help others understand what’s happening and have compassion for the millions of people displaced by conflict.”

The book will be released on September 4, 2018.

H/T: Huffington Post