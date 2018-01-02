Malala Yousafzai’s Achievements From 2017 Are Probably Longer Than Your Life’s Goals

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate, needs no introduction. The 20-year-old education activist from Pakistan has been contributing a lot to the world.

All of us have reminisced good memories from 2017, introspected our actions, patted our backs for achievements and shrugged off the failures. Malala, remembering 2017, has put up a tweet with the list of things that happened to her in the year. The list, hear me millennials, might give you sleepless nights.

Her list had her celebrating the position of UN Messenger for Peace, getting accepted at Oxford University, publishing her book, and much more. Check it out:

Malala on Twitter 2017 ❤ UN Messenger of Peace ✌ Canadian honorary citizenship 🇨🇦 A-level exams 😩 Joined Twitter 👋 Iraq & Kurdistan 🇮🇶 Nigeria 🇳🇬 Oxford acceptance 😊 Mexico 🇲🇽 Ebenezer Baptist Church speech 🙏 UNGA 🌍 Malala’s Magic Pencil ✏ Giving Tuesday ☎