Malala Yousafzai Pens New Book On The Plight Of Refugee Girls

The youngest Nobel Prize laureate and a Pakistani activist for female education, Malala Yousafzai has come out with her third book We are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World, where she shares true stories about eight resilient girls who were displaced from their homes due to conflict.

The book was born out of Malala’s visit and experiences at the refugee camps. She introduces the readers to what it means to lose your home, your community, and the only world you’ve ever known. The book is a memoir that highlights the stories of the eight incredible girls who carried on their life despite such appalling experiences.

We Are Displaced is an important reminder from one of the most famous people to experience displacement that everyone deserves universal human rights and a home. In the book, Malala tells the story of Maria, who had to flee with her mother in the darkness of the night after her father was murdered, Zaynab who was out of school for two years as she fled war before making it to America, and her sister Sabreen, who survived an arduous travel to Italy. All these stories show the resilience and hope of these girls and Malala says that we have a lot to learn from the refugees.

In a press statement, publishers Weidenfeld & Nicolson and Hachette India said that her travels through the refugee camps caused her to reconsider her own displacement — first as an Internally Displaced Person when she was a young child in Pakistan, and then as an international activist who could travel anywhere in the world, except to the home she loved.

H/T: Elle