Malala Yousafzai Introduces ‘Assembly,’ A Platform To Meet New Generation Of Young Leaders

It all started with a blog for Malala Yousafzai. When Malala started her blogging journey at the young age of 11, she just wanted to share the problems and challenges of the girls in her community with the world.

As her activism caught on, Malala began to realise the power of words. Getting shot for her activism in 2012 only reinforced her belief in that power. Just by sharing her stories, she had impacted a revolution and she knew there was more to come.

Malala recently took to Instagram to share how blogging transformed her life. She wrote, “I started blogging at age 11. It was a way for me to share my challenges, my dreams, my world – and a way to let others know what girls in my community were facing.”

Through the post, she expressed the desire to help girls like her in sharing their stories and introduced Assembly, “a for girls, by girls platform – to meet a new generation of young leaders.”

I started blogging at age 11. It was a way for me to share my challenges, my dreams, my world – and a way to let others know what girls in my community were facing. Today I want to help girls like me share their stories. Please subscribe to Assembly – a for girls, by girls platform – to meet a new generation of young leaders.

