Malala Yousafzai Arrives In Pakistan In Her First Visit After The School Bus Attack

Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan in her first visit to her native country since 14-year-old Malala and other children were attacked by a Taliban gunman in their school bus in Mingora, in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, six years ago.

Malala was shot in the head and was treated in the British city of Birmingham, where she also completed her schooling followed by pursuing her college at Oxford University. Along with continuing her studies, she has been supporting the causes she believes in and also started her own foundation – Malala Fund which aims to build a world where all girls can learn and lead without fear. In 2014, she became the youngest Nobel Peace laureate.

Malala was always an advocate for human rights and education for girls. She proved her strong devotion to the cause at a very young age when she attended school in Mingora despite the growing threat from fundamentalists opposing to girls getting an education. At 12, she became famous around the world when she started writing the blog about the life of her town during the Taliban occupation of Swat.

Now, she visited her country for the first time since she left for the UK. She landed in the capital city of Pakistan – Islamabad on Thursday where she is guarded by heavy security. According to a government official, she is expected to meet with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the four-day trip, but further details have been “kept secret in view of the sensitivity surrounding the visit.”

The people of Pakistan are extremely excited to welcome the 20-year-old global symbol for human rights and a vocal campaigner for girls’ education. Malala and her friends from the valley of Swat wish her to make a visit there too.

Syed Ali Raza Abidi on Twitter I welcome #MalalaYousafzai the brave and resilient daughter of Pakistan back to her country.

Reham Khan on Twitter Lots of love & prayers to dearest @Malala on her return to Pakistan #MalalaYousafzai

Huma Amir Shah on Twitter What a sight to wake up to! Welcome back #MalalaYousafzai 🙌

