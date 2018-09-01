Malaika Arora Khan On Objectification And Being Capable Of Making Her Own Choice

Malaika Arora Khan is the reigning queen of dance numbers in Bollywood and has delivered many super hit performances since she made her debut almost 20 years ago. But lately, there has been a debate broiling against the objectification of women in films, especially after groundbreaking movements like Me Too.

At a recent event in Chennai, Malaika answered some questions on the same topic. On being asked if the dance numbers will still survive after the International rise against the objectification of women in film, she spoke about how she doesn’t feel objectified while performing a dance number.

Malaika said, “Firstly when I agree to do a song, I do it purely on my instinct. Nobody’s forcing me to do it, so it’s entirely at my discretion, and will. I’m a thinking woman, fairly smart so I can make that judgment call for myself. So when I do a song, it’s because I feel I can do justice to it, and because I don’t feel I’m being objectified. I do it because I like what I’m doing.”

“Well, there’ll always be a certain amount of male gaze, male attention, that goes without saying. Then again, I am capable of making those calls. I don’t regret any of the songs I’ve done. If I think the song is portrayed beautifully, I have no qualms about performing in it,” she added.

She also shared her favorite dance number and how she has been really lucky to have the good fortune of working with some of the finest artists in the industry. Malaika said, “I have had the good fortune to be a part of some really amazing songs in my career. ‘Chaiyyan’, ‘Mahi Ve’, all these have been really fun working on. Each of them has been really different, so it was nice performing in them. I’ve been fairly lucky to have worked with two of the best from the Tamil industry: Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman, I don’t think I could have asked for more.”

