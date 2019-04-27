Making The Nation Proud, Pooja Rani Wins Gold At The Asian Boxing Championships

On the final day of the Asian Boxing Championships 2019, 28-year-old boxing champion Pooja Rani became the first Indian woman to clinch gold in the 81 kg category, on Friday.

Fighting all odds, Pooja gave a tough competition to reigning world champion Wang Lina in Bangkok. Hardly being able to contain her joy, Pooja after her victory shared, “I don’t have words to express my joy. Two years of hardships have finally paid off for me.”

“Such was my luck that in 2016, just before the Nationals (in October-November), I burnt my hand while bursting Diwali crackers. The burns took four months to heal. In 2017, while making a comeback, I sustained a shoulder injury for which the doctors recommended surgery,” she added.

Despite being advised to undergo shoulder surgery, Pooja rejected the recommendation as it would have meant a lengthy layoff. However, she decided to go in for physiotherapy that worked for her.

What makes Pooja’s win even more exciting is that it took her close to six months to convince her parents, especially her father, to allow her to practice the sport when she started. Recalling her father’s words, Pooja shared with the Times of India that “he would often say that ‘ache bache boxing nahi khelte (good children don’t play boxing).’ Such was the situation that I feared my father would stop me from going to the boxing ring if he saw my injuries. So, I would conceal my injuries from him as well as my mother.”

Although Pooja started practicing boxing secretly, her father came to know about it and he banned her from enrolling in any training classes. However, that’s when her coach Sanjay Kumar intervened and convinced her parents of her talent and the rest, as they say, is history.

Apart from Pooja winning gold for India, Simranjit Kaur won silver in the 64kg category and joining the list of bronze medalists were Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Manisha Moun (54kg), Sonia Chahal (57kg), and Sarita Devi (60kg).

