Making The Nation Proud, Joshna Chinappa Wins Asian Squash Championship Title

Ace Indian Squash player Joshna Chinappa won the women’s title at the Asian Indian Squash Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, making it a memorable day for India as it is the first time ever that the country has won this title.

Joshna Chinappa, the second seed, successfully defended her title, beating the top seed Annie Au of Hong Kong 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 in the summit clash. It was only last month in the Macau Open that Annie had beaten her in straight games for her 12th win in 20 meetings between the two.

After winning the title, Chinappa shared, “I thought I really played well, in the final. I had lost to Annie a few times prior to this. So I had come prepared, and the court and the conditions helped. More importantly, I found the length and that was the key and yes am very happy to defend the title.”

Accompanying Chinappa was also Saurav Ghosh, who won his first Asian crown at the Championship.

Joshna Chinappa on Twitter Always an honour playing for India and so excited to win the Asian Championships 2019 along with @SauravGhosal Huge Thanks to my team for all the support and thank you everyone for your wishes💫 #TeamIndia🇮🇳

Chinappa reached a career-high world ranking of World No. 10 in July 2016 and she was the first Indian to win the British Squash Championship title in 2003 in the under 19 category. She was also the youngest Indian Women’s national champion and at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Chinappa along with Dipika Pallikala Karthik won the squash women’s doubles gold medal, making it India’s first ever Commonwealth Games medal in the sport.

