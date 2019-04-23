Making The Nation Proud, Gomathi Marimuthu Wins India’s First Gold In Asian Athletics Championship

On the second day of the Asian Athletics Championship, 30-year-old athlete Gomathi Marimuthu won India its first gold medal in the women’s 800m race, where she clocked a personal best time of 2 minutes 02.70 seconds in the half-mile event.

“I did not realise till I crossed the finish line that I have won a gold medal. The last 150 m was very tight race,” said Marimuthu.

Last month, she won the Federation Cup as she finished first in the women’s 800 m with a timing of 2.03.21. Back in 2013, she had ended up seventh in the 800m final of the Asian championships at Pune. Over the years, Gomathi has faced many setbacks, like she lost her father to cancer in September 2016 and her personal coach Gandhi too passed away due to heart attack a few months later. Before leaving for Doha, she had said, “I took some time to get over those setbacks. Despite being mentally low, I knew that running was always my true calling.”

“Things have been very difficult in the last few years. But I have never had any doubts about my abilities and that has stood me in good stead. It took a tremendous amount of self-belief and hard work to be able to run the way I am at the moment. 2019 has been a great year for me so far as this is the best I have performed on the track in the last few years,” said Gomathi.

