Making The Battle With Oral Cancer Easier, Rosy Mondal Is The Force Science Needs Today

Numerous studies have found that India has the highest cases of oral cancer and contributes majorly to the death toll from the disease. And the major contributors to this high percentage? The people of Northeast India. But when even these alarming figures triggered no action, Rosy Mondal, a Ph.D. student then, in 2008, made it her mission.

Today, at the age of 34, Rosy is working as a cancer biologist at DST Inspire (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) in Assam and is trying to develop non-invasive cancer biomarkers. She says that if she is able to standardize it, the treatment of head and neck cancer will not only become more efficient but will also allow for its early detection, something which is rarely possible as of now.

You may say that there are numerous others out there researching about similar things, but what sets Rosy apart is her compassion for others coupled with her relentless determination. Excerpts from our chat:

Can you tell me how the technique you are developing is different from existing methods of diagnosing oral cancer?

Some aspects of traditional Northeast Indian lifestyle are contributing to this cancer ‘trend’. When an individual comes in for a cancer test and in an attempt to gauge how effective the ongoing medication is one has to go under the knife again and again- a painful and time-consuming process.

Rosy with her batchmates during her Ph.D.

DNA which is shed from tumor tissues can be found circulating in peripheral blood, the circulating cell-free DNA or “liquid biopsies”. After collecting the cell-free mitochondria from it, I can observe it to see if the medicines and treatment provided to the individual to treat the cancer is a yay or nay.

Cancer as in is a painful disease, I want to lessen the pain of countless patients out there. Also, the surgical method always poses the risk of contaminating the perfectly healthy neighboring cells. This method of therapeutic monitoring negates such consequences and my publication, as well as my ongoing research, is the first of its kind to explore the non-invasive methods of cancer detection, test and in future its treatment as well.

We hope that your research achieves positive results but what do you think will be its impact?

While in other countries like the US such methods are already prevalent, in India, especially in the North-east parts where the occurrence of head and neck cancer is very high, rarely has anyone thought about it. Making a painful experience easier- who doesn’t want that?

Head and neck cancer is almost impossible to be detected. This system also allows the monitoring of the genetic profile of an individual, that too at a lesser price. Cancer, apart from pain, financially cripples a person. I am attempting to diminish that criterion. I don’t want anyone to be devoid of the option of treatment.

Earlier you mentioned the traditional lifestyle aspects that contribute to the high cancer rate in North-east India.

It is a custom here to chew tobacco, betel nuts, areca nuts, they even have a supari tree growing outside each house. Another is the consumption of shidol shutki, a fermented and salted dry fish, which contains high amounts of nitrosamines. It causes DNA damage leading to cancer.

Receiving award at the 97th Indian Science Congress

I am trying to instill awareness as much as possible. But as you know people would rather die than let go of stagnant traditions. I’ve started with my colleagues first but you know what their answers are? “I have been chewing tobacco since class 2, you can’t expect me to let go of an old friend like that!” So, merely lecturing them on it doesn’t do, I’ve shown them the actual results of my research that has convinced people I know about the hazards of the life they lead. They are slowly understanding it but it’ll take time, no one said it was going to be easy. I am not going anywhere.

While you’re on the road to attaining an impressive feat, is there any stereotype that is a hurdle in your way?

Tailor-made for women to be precise. Though here, our director has been more than willing to support all people working here, regardless of their gender, the mentality of our society is not above the so-called traditions a woman just ‘has’ to follow.

I find people to be focusing on how my ‘marriageable age’ is passing away, rather than laud the progress I am making in the field of science. And as our society operates in queer ways, my not getting married gives them the right to link me to any man they find me talking to and spread the rumor of my alleged affair with him.

I have faced them all and the male-preferring way of living and have mustered the courage to tackle them all because I know I am brave and will continue to fight this cancerous mentality as well.