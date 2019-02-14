Making Metro More Sensitive To Needs Of Nursing Mothers, Kochi Metro Installs Breastfeeding Pods

A compact 4×4 feet breastfeeding pod has been installed at Aluva metro station by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in an effort to make metro stations women-friendly. This pod is the first in the four pods to be installed at four metro stations across its network in order to provide privacy to mothers with newborn babies.

The pods, made of fiber-reinforced plastic, equipped with a bench seat, privacy locks, a fan, lighting, and charging points, also offers the basic necessities that breastfeeding mother needs. An alert mechanism has also been installed in the pod so, in case of an emergency, the officers at the metro station could be notified.

“KMRL is a women-friendly organization with around 700 female employees working with us. We are happy to introduce one more friendly facility for them by introducing private breastfeeding spaces at our metro stations,” said A P M Mohammed Hanish, managing director of KMRL, who inaugurated the breastfeeding pod at Aluva metro station.

More breastfeeding pods will be installed soon in metro stations at M G Road, Lissie junction, and Edapally. “If there is a good response, we will expand it to all metro stations,” added Mohammed.

H/T: The News Minute