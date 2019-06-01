Making History, Nirmala Sitharaman Becomes The First Woman Finance Minister After Former PM Indira Gandhi

Standing as a true example of women’s empowerment, Nirmala Sitharaman, 59, on Friday became the second woman to head the Finance Ministry of Asia’s third-largest economy.

In the first phase of Narendra Modi government, Sitharaman held the portfolio of the defence minister, becoming the first woman to hold that post after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. And she also becomes the second woman to hold the post of finance minister after Gandhi who held the same portfolio when she was PM. However, Sitharaman’s new role comes as a surprise to the market, because it is for the first time that a woman will be a full-time finance minister as Indira Gandhi held that post for only a brief period.

Born in Tamil Nadu on August 18, 1959, Sitharaman completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College and obtained her masters from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. She married Parakala Prabhakar in 1986 and moved to London where she made a career in the corporate world, but finally came back to India in 1991. Even though her husband and his family were pro-Congress, Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2006.

During the tenure of Nitin Gadkari, in 2010, Sitharaman was appointed as the spokesperson of the party. After assuming the role of the party’s spokesperson, she defended the BJP in every situation and praised party leaders including Modi on the national media. Sitharaman not only became a popular face in Delhi but also in the party headquarters in Gujarat.

On her first day after taking charge, Sitharaman met all key officials in the ministry before heading for the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi. A hectic six weeks lie ahead of her as she embarks her journey on preparing the first full budget of the new Modi government, which is to be presented on July 5.

H/T: Hindustan Times