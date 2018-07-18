Making History, Miss Universe Great Britain Chooses A Black Woman With Dreadlocks As Winner

Great Britain has made history by choosing a black woman as Miss Universe GB, a national beauty pageant which selects Britain’s representative in the Miss Universe contest. Since the inception of the pageant in 1952, this is the first time a black woman has won the competition.

Her name is Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, a 25-year-old from Anguilla, a British overseas territory.

Dee-Ann told BuzzFeed News, “It (the feeling) really hasn’t sunk in – it feels a bit surreal, I feel like I’m walking on an invisible cloud right now, I’m really buzzing. I believe that this is the direction that the pageant has been going in for the last couple of years because Britain is a diverse nation, we are a multicultural society and it is time that that diversity is seen on a stage where other young black girls and girls of all ethnicities can see that this is something for everybody not just some of us.”

She added, “Going into a pageant that is full of diverse and beautiful women you have to see your individuality as something that is important. Because you can sit there and compare yourself body wise, facially, and it will do you no good. So mentally it is about just being confident and putting yourself out there as the truest form of yourself. You have to condition yourself to believe that you are worthy of that title.”

Here are some facts about the winner who’s currently preparing for the Miss Universe pageant that’s scheduled to be hosted in the Philippines in December 2018.

Dee-Ann won the title of Miss Anguilla last year which made her eligible for Miss Universe GB.

She’s a law graduate from the University of Birmingham and also completed her bar professional training course from The University of Law.

She sported a dreadlock hair-do (true to her origin) for the beauty pageant that won everyone’s heart.

Interestingly, she is the first ever dreadlocked woman to participate in Miss Universe Great Britain competition. Before her win, she told Pageants News, “To my knowledge, I am the first dreadlocked woman to walk across a Miss Universe Great Britain stage and that is absolutely most exciting to me.”

When judges asked about her view on the global approach to feminism, she replied, “The only way we can really build and get better is if we work together as women.”

She is also a competitive athlete, winning a silver medal in the heptathlon in the Central American and Caribbean Games and a bronze medal in the CARIFTA Games.

Paula Abbandonato, national director for Miss Universe Great Britain, told BuzzFeed, “I am absolutely delighted that Dee-Ann has won the title this year. I took over this role in 2008 and I can honestly say there is no better gift than having our first black winner to celebrate 10 years on the job. Dee-Ann is a true role model for all women of all skin colours and with her dynamism off the stage, coupled with her presence on the stage; I genuinely believe Great Britain has a chance at the Miss Universe crown this year.”