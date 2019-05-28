Making Art Her Voice, Artist Piyali Sadhukhan Has Been Bringing Women’s Issues To The Forefront

“We have the largest number of goddesses in our country but do we really care about women in our society? In real life, they are merely pieces of beauty and ornamentation.”

Artist Piyali Sadhukhan’s words are a sad reminder of the true picture of our so-called ‘modern’ society. She is often disturbed by the patriarchal traditions of society like the one where women are forced to break their bangles on the death of their husbands. For Piyali, these broken bangles are incidentally the symbol of another epidemic of our society – domestic violence. Broken bangles, which have always been seen as a bad omen, has been transformed by Piyali to represent something beautiful.

She has replicated the famous floral patterns from Kashmiri carpets by using broken bangles on Nepali handmade paper. Her artwork is currently displayed at the Akar Prakar gallery in Kolkata. This is part of Sadhukhan’s latest solo “Seeing is (Not) Believing”.

Through her latest show, she wants to address the problems and issues that women face in society. From censoring a woman’s personal life and choices to forcing her to do thankless jobs like cooking and cleaning, Sadhukan found that many women “are bound by such tasks that they may not want to do. They become comfort givers to their families.”

Her work also sheds light on the inhumane treatment women keep facing in India. Sadhukhan’s Silent Automata; Code Red wall hanging, a carpet, made from Nepali handmade paper, is based on this very issue.

“It is about women as a whole and their current situation in society. There is the case of 32-year-old Thangjam Manorama from Manipur, who was raped several times and killed in 2004. During community wars, women are the first to be raped and killed, whether it is during a riot or Partition. The Nirbhaya incident or the tumultuous landscape of Bastar are other cases in point,” she said.

H/T: The Indian Express