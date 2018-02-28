Making Animal Comics To Cope With Anxiety, This Illustrator Aptly Presents The Depths Of Human Mentality
- IWB Post
- February 28, 2018
Anger, sadness, happiness, anxiety- whatever be the emotion it demands to be expressed. While some choose to speak out, more often than not, people opt to choose the path of art to display their feelings and thoughts. Just what illustrator Janie Stapleton, 26, does, by making animal comics which tend to be dead-on while presenting the depths of the human mind.
Living in Arizona, she always loved and created comics but soon found that they can be much more than her passion. “Last summer I began making them as a way to cope with anxiety and process the world around me. I had intended to just hide them in my sketchbooks forever, but a friend talked me into finishing some of them and sharing them online,” she said on Bored Panda, where she shared some of her wonderful pieces.
Attempting to perform a comfort. #idk #help #why #relationships101 #janiestapleton #art #comics #cartoon #webcomic #arts_help #illustration
542 Likes, 11 Comments – Janie Stapleton (@st.janie) on Instagram: “Attempting to perform a comfort. #idk #help #why #relationships101 #janiestapleton #art #comics…”
Quick recap of my relationship with the internet and also some humans. #idk #illustration #comics #drawing #arts_help #webcomic #janiestapleton #artists_community
615 Likes, 7 Comments – Janie Stapleton (@st.janie) on Instagram: “Quick recap of my relationship with the internet and also some humans. #idk #illustration #comics…”
Do the small stuff. It’s better than nothing, and the big stuff is made out of small stuff anyways. #idk #drawing #arts_help #illustration #webcomic #comics #cartoon #janiestapleton
495 Likes, 22 Comments – Janie Stapleton (@st.janie) on Instagram: “Do the small stuff. It’s better than nothing, and the big stuff is made out of small stuff anyways….”
A pearl of wisdom, indeed.
P.S. I have a few books left for those who are interested. Link in profile 🐜 #idk #drawing #illustration #arts_help #comics #webcomic #cartoon #janiestapleton
287 Likes, 3 Comments – Janie Stapleton (@st.janie) on Instagram: “P.S. I have a few books left for those who are interested. Link in profile 🐜 #idk #drawing…”
Before we proceed further, a little introduction of the illustrator herself.
I realized that I’ve never taken the time to introduce myself here. So, let’s fix that. Hi! 👋 I’m Janie. I’m a 26 year old illustrator from California, now living in Arizona. I didn’t go to art school, instead I studied herbal medicine and primitive skills from 2013-2015. Since focusing on art (three years ago), I’ve lived in my car, in an empty office building, in a bark tipi, on a farm, and now in an old bank. For work, I take on illustration commissions, direct an artist’s residency, and I organize public art projects with my city. And I’ve usually got a few personal projects going too (like the comics you’ve been seeing! ☺️) I make art either with watercolors, or on my iPad with Procreate. I really love what I do. In my free time, I do nerd stuff. I’m a yoga teacher, and I do martial arts a few nights a week. Also an avid reader, especially of sci-fi. And if I were a critter, I’d probably be a badger (cute sometimes, but also stubborn and doesn’t share food 🍕🌮🌯) I love to create things and meet people, so Instagram is one of my happy places. I’m stoked you’re here too. ✌️
435 Likes, 65 Comments – Janie Stapleton (@st.janie) on Instagram: “I realized that I’ve never taken the time to introduce myself here. So, let’s fix that. Hi! 👋 I’m…”
🧀 #idk #help #illustration #comics #webcomic #cartoon #animallogic #janiestapleton
354 Likes, 32 Comments – Janie Stapleton (@st.janie) on Instagram: “🧀 #idk #help #illustration #comics #webcomic #cartoon #animallogic #janiestapleton”
Tough, isn’t it, to be an optimist in a world full of traps?
Baby it’s cold outside 🌨⛄️ Also there are people out there, loud noises, and probably bears. #idk #illustration #janiestapleton #comics #cartoon #webcomic #arts_help
689 Likes, 22 Comments – Janie Stapleton (@st.janie) on Instagram: “Baby it’s cold outside 🌨⛄️ Also there are people out there, loud noises, and probably bears. #idk…”
Don’t forget: the world is just as self centered as you are. #idk #art #comics #webcomic #cartoon #janiestapleton #illustration #birbs
816 Likes, 18 Comments – Janie Stapleton (@st.janie) on Instagram: “Don’t forget: the world is just as self centered as you are. #idk #art #comics #webcomic #cartoon…”
To check out more of her illustrations, go to her Instagram page here.
H/T: Bored Panda
- 0
- 0