Making Animal Comics To Cope With Anxiety, This Illustrator Aptly Presents The Depths Of Human Mentality

Anger, sadness, happiness, anxiety- whatever be the emotion it demands to be expressed. While some choose to speak out, more often than not, people opt to choose the path of art to display their feelings and thoughts. Just what illustrator Janie Stapleton, 26, does, by making animal comics which tend to be dead-on while presenting the depths of the human mind.

Living in Arizona, she always loved and created comics but soon found that they can be much more than her passion. “Last summer I began making them as a way to cope with anxiety and process the world around me. I had intended to just hide them in my sketchbooks forever, but a friend talked me into finishing some of them and sharing them online,” she said on Bored Panda, where she shared some of her wonderful pieces.

Quick recap of my relationship with the internet and also some humans.

Do the small stuff. It's better than nothing, and the big stuff is made out of small stuff anyways.

A pearl of wisdom, indeed.

P.S. I have a few books left for those who are interested.

Before we proceed further, a little introduction of the illustrator herself.

Tough, isn’t it, to be an optimist in a world full of traps?

Baby it's cold outside 🌨⛄️ Also there are people out there, loud noises, and probably bears.

Don't forget: the world is just as self centered as you are.

