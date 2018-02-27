Making A Statement Of Gender Equality, A Bride Arrives With Baraat To Groom’s House

For the village of Kandawa, the baraat coming from the Nayepur Village was an unusual site. Wondering what’s so different here? Just the fact that the baraat was headed by Suman Rani Patel, the bride, who was astride a horse-drawn cart, bringing the band and baja to her groom’s house and was welcomed with a traditional aarti. Not an everyday occurrence, is it?

“Even today, many people discriminate between boys and girls, treating the latter as burden. I want to tell them to respect girls. Women are doing as well as men in all fields,” said the groom’s father, Dr DL Kashyap who was the one to suggest the idea to Suman’s family. He stands against the practice of dowry and wanted to set a positive example for gender equality.

“I wished to tell people that a girl can take the ‘baraat’ to the boy’s house too. When I shared this idea with Suman’s (bride) parents, they immediately agreed. For us, the bride is the ‘Laxmi’ of the house. So, we welcomed her with ‘aarti’ and a grand celebration on arrival,” Kashyap said after the marriage was solemnized on Sunday.

“My father-in-law wished that I should bring the ‘baraat’ to their house and he made a request to my parents. As per his wish, I rode a beautifully decorated horse cart to their house, accompanied by the ‘baraat’. I am very happy about becoming a part of such a nice family in which girls are respected so much,” said Suman, who is pursuing masters from Rajlaxmi Gramyanchal Mahila Post Graduate College at Mangari and aims to work as a teacher.

“It was a unique marriage. We welcomed the bride and ushered her to the dais, where garlands were exchanged. Our message is clear — men and women are equal,” Groom Raja Thakur, an engineer with the Banaras division of the Indian Railways, said.

“This is a new beginning. The groom’s family broke an age-old tradition. This unique initiative will give a boost to women’s empowerment, especially in rural pockets,” said Suman’s father, Dr Rajnath Patel appreciating Raja and Dr Kashyap decision which is a step towards “making a new start in the society”.

H/T: Hindustan Times