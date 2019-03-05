Makeup Not A Compulsion Anymore For The Female Cabin Crew Of Virgin Atlantic Airlines

The female cabin crew is no longer needed to wear makeup while working, as announced by Virgin Atlantic airlines. Also, now the standard uniform issued to female crew will be including trousers as well.

“Our world-famous red uniform is something all of us at Virgin Atlantic are incredibly proud of,” said the airline in its statement. “As an airline, we have always stood out from the crowd and done things differently to the rest of the industry. We want our uniform to truly reflect who we are as individuals while maintaining that famous Virgin Atlantic style. We have been listening to the views of our people and as a result, have announced some changes to our styling and grooming policy that supports this.”

So, no red lipstick, bronzed cheeks and elegant updos for the female crew unless they want to. Better a choice than a compulsion.

