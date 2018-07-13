Maker Of Cruelty-Free Handbags, Avinash Bhalerao Shares His Vision Of Kindness & Compassion

The moment I discovered Avinash Bhalerao’s cruelty-free handbags, I was instantly obsessed! After all, the earthen and neutral colours arranged neatly in symmetric shapes looked so fresh and handy for one’s daily look.

Since the cruelty-free community in the Indian fashion circuit is relatively smaller, I requested Avinash to share the story of his almost two-year-old brand, Grain, with our readers and inspire them to adopt a guiltfree lifestyle.

Started in late 2013, Grain was established on a rather small scale with a mission to work on the concept of ahimsa (non-violence) while designing trendy handbags. Avinash explained to IWB that the ahimsa leather is made by recycling the skin of non-slaughtered dead animals into leather. He said, “As a product designer, I’ve always had a bent towards fashion. This passion was met with a purpose of creating eco-friendly accessories after I saw my friends spending huge money on brands that kill animals for their fur and skin. It was definitely saddening, and hence, led to the establishment of Grain.”



Avinash took the plunge and invested his savings to launch the initial collection. Once he posted its images on Instagram and Facebook, he immediately started receiving orders. “People bought from me chiefly because I made cruelty-free bags,” recalls the designer who is now often told how diverse his minimalist designs are. “I source the raw material from tanneries located in Chennai that only sell treated leather of dead buffalo, cow, and sheep. For me, it’s mostly the cow skin because it’s got a smoother texture,” he adds.

This vegan brand creates unisex purses and luggage bags that are hand-stitched, which means approximately two days are required to ready one item. This doesn’t include the time the tannery takes to treat, cut, and clean the raw leather. Currently, four skilled artisans work with Avinash at his Mumbai-based studio. “I work part-time as a designer to support Grain. The artisans who are experienced in leather-work generally earn INR 10,000 per month. I pay my team slightly more than that because I respect the efforts they make compared to the ones who operate with machines in big industries. Cruelty-free brands like ours are yet to create an outstanding market in India, a country which is currently crushing over fast-fashion. For Grain, it may be difficult to sustain but it’s not unmanageable. I’m sure, vegan is the future,” he shared.

Avinash’s brand is slowly growing. At present, it sells around 150 bags a month and has collaborated with a couple of retail houses during the month of July (2018). The talented designer concluded by saying, “Many people support fashion that follows veganism and ahimsa, but still cannot bring themselves to shop it. It’s probably because of the misconception that vegan fashion is expensive. It’s a myth. I suggest you study the market and surprise yourself with some skillfully designed products that cost as less as Rs. 2,000.”

(pictures are Avinash’s own)