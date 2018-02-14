Make Your Valentine Swoon & Drool To Our Boston Cream Doughnut Recipe

I love Boston cream anything. I am not a huge doughnut fan but these bad boys make me weak in my knees.

This was my first time trying out this recipe and to be honest, I am extremely happy to be sharing this easy peasy method with you all. I absolutely loved making these babies and pottering around in the kitchen.

If you don’t have a stand mixer like I do you could just as much use your hands and apply some elbow grease into the dough to make it smooth and elastic. Pack these up for your loved ones and show them how much you care this Valentines Day. This recipe was inspired by Food52’s basic yeasted doughnut recipe.

Happy Baking!

Recipe

Ingredients:

For the Doughnuts

1 ½ cups whole milk

1/3 cup water

4 tbsp butter

5 cups flour

Pinch cinnamon

Pinch salt

¼ cup sugar

1 tbsp active dry yeast

3 Eggs

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the Pastry Cream

250 ml of whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g of caster sugar

3 egg yolks

10 g of plain flour

10 g of corn flour

For the Chocolate Glaze

5 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp butter

10 tbsp icing sugar

3-4 tbsp boiling hot water

Method:

In a saucepan, heat milk, water, butter, and sugar until melted and combined. Cool down and add the yeast into the liquid. Mix the flour, nutmeg, cinnamon, salt, sugar, and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the warm milk mixture and mix to combine. Add the eggs one at a time until combined. Mix until smooth and elastic. Leave to proof in a warm spot for 45 mins or so until doubled in volume. Knock back with your hands and roll out, using a cutter or a wine glass and cut out circle shapes. Transfer each circle to a square cut out of baking paper and leave to proof for the second time. Heat regular vegetable oil in a heavy bottomed saucepan. Place a small piece of dough into the oil, if it floats to the top it’s ready for frying. Fry each doughnut for about 2-3 mins on each side until golden brown on each side. Cool them on a paper towel and make the pastry cream, in a bowl mix the corn flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, and vanilla until combined. Heat the milk in a saucepan and add it to the egg mixture stirring continuously, you might need another hand. Pour back into the saucepan and cook for 10 -12 mins on low heat until thickened. STIR CONSTANTLY. Cool down and transfer to a piping bag. Mix the cocoa powder, icing sugar and boiling hot water with a whisk until smooth. Make an incision in the doughnuts and pipe the cream mixture. Cover the top with the chocolate glaze and leave to cool for a few mins to set. EAT!!!!

