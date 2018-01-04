Make Your Home A Little More Dramatic And Colourful in 2018 With These Decor Tips

In the year 2017, the interior trends that topped the list were everything subtle. If we believe the experts, the year 2018 would want your home to get more dramatic.

According to Vogue.com, the old charm of antiques, all things wooden, and English chintz print are making a major comeback this year. Famous Interior designer Kathryn M. Ireland told Vogue, “Black and white is out—there will be a shift to dark blue and milky white.” Chinese businesswoman and President of Didi Chuxing, Jean Liu says that it’s time to give a bit darker feel to our kitchens. She said, “While we consider white kitchens beautiful, timeless, and classic, we predict they have reached the peak of popularity. In 2018, look out for darker, moodier, dramatic kitchens that will wow you with their sultry and saturated colours.”

Here are three women interior designers updating you about the trends that can give your house a good makeover.

Kathryn M. Ireland

Kathryn says that that the traditional English Chintz print is going to make a comeback this year. She said, “Chintz is making a big comeback. Using the same floral fabric on the walls, window treatments, and furnishings—think English country but updated. Lots of florals and colors that pop, like turquoise, apple green, and shocking pink.”

Paloma Contreras

Blogger and designer Paloma says that traditional, classic brown furnitures and prints are going to rule your home decor this year. She says, “I predict that classic, traditional design elements will be back in a big way in 2018! They’ve certainly never gone away entirely, but over the past few years, everyone has gone mad for modern. Given the uncertainty of our current political and social climate, it makes sense that people would gravitate to classic, sure-fire favorites to make their homes a true respite from the rest of the world. Get ready for antiques, traditional brown furniture, and printed fabrics such as floral chintzes to make their mark in the new year.”

Suzanne and Lauren McGrath

The mother-daughter designer duo says that the 2018 kitchen is going to wave a goodbye to plain all-white subway tile and say hello to more rustic and colorful tiles. They explain, “Gone are the all-white subway-tile kitchen backsplash backgrounds. Today’s kitchens are designed with colorful, handmade ceramic tiles in a variety of colors and sizes, including squares. Tiles are thicker and more rustic-looking overall.”

They added, “In new homes and apartments, traditional dining rooms aren’t being used like they once were, especially in homes and apartments where open-concept living/kitchen areas are the norm. To maximize usable space, many people are converting the dining room into a library or media room. Homeowners and apartment dwellers are finding ways to create spaces designated for reading and watching TV.”

