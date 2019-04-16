Make The Best Use Of Mangoes This Season With This No-Fuss Mango Coconut Panna Cotta
- IWB Post
- April 16, 2019
Every single soul born in India knows how much of a connection they have with the mango season. From kaccha aam that renders its tangy flavor on the palette to the ripened juicy full grown fruit, mangoes can be used in a number of recipes to make it the perfect summer indulgence. With the king of fruits already flooding the market, we can’t stop drooling over its ultimate use by food blogger Natasha Minocha.
A mother of two, Natasha is a sucker for foods that are healthy and loaded with texture and flavours. Under the banner of Tasha’s Artisan Foods, she whips out exquisite desserts and savouries using fresh and seasonal ingredients. In her recent post, she shared a “creamy and velvety smooth” recipe of the no-fuss Mango Coconut Panna Cotta and we can’t stop drooling over it.
So what’s the wait, guys? Note down this yummy recipe and make the most of the mango season!
Ingredients
- 400 ml coconut milk, full fat (she used “Real Thai” brand)
- 1/3 cup sugar (you may need to adjust the sugar if your mangoes aren’t sweet enough)
- 2 tsp agar agar – 4gms
- 300 gms fresh mango puree
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Pomegranates, mango and some edible flowers for garnishing
Method
- In a medium-sized saucepan, bring the coconut milk and sugar to a gentle boil.
- Take off the heat and whisk in agar agar.
- Bring the mixture back to a gentle simmer and then pour it through a sieve to ensure there are no lumps.
- Set aside the mixture to cool for 4-5 minutes and then add mango puree and vanilla extract.
- Pour the dessert into glasses and top it with fruits, edible flowers, mint/basil.
- Refrigerate the dessert before serving
- 0
- 0