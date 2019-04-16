Make The Best Use Of Mangoes This Season With This No-Fuss Mango Coconut Panna Cotta

Every single soul born in India knows how much of a connection they have with the mango season. From kaccha aam that renders its tangy flavor on the palette to the ripened juicy full grown fruit, mangoes can be used in a number of recipes to make it the perfect summer indulgence. With the king of fruits already flooding the market, we can’t stop drooling over its ultimate use by food blogger Natasha Minocha.

A mother of two, Natasha is a sucker for foods that are healthy and loaded with texture and flavours. Under the banner of Tasha’s Artisan Foods, she whips out exquisite desserts and savouries using fresh and seasonal ingredients. In her recent post, she shared a “creamy and velvety smooth” recipe of the no-fuss Mango Coconut Panna Cotta and we can’t stop drooling over it.

So what’s the wait, guys? Note down this yummy recipe and make the most of the mango season!

Ingredients

400 ml coconut milk, full fat (she used “Real Thai” brand)

1/3 cup sugar (you may need to adjust the sugar if your mangoes aren’t sweet enough)

2 tsp agar agar – 4gms

300 gms fresh mango puree

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pomegranates, mango and some edible flowers for garnishing

Method