Majiziya Bhanu Is A Hijabi Weightlifter And Bodybuilder Who Is Shattering Stereotypes

The first thing that comes to anybody’s mind when they think of a bodybuilding competition would be a well-oiled body clad in a minimal two-piece costume so as to show off the muscles. Well, Majiziya Bhanu is here to shatter that image with her award-winning biceps.

Majiziya is a 23-year-old dentistry student who is in her final year of BDS and hails from Orkkatteri in Kozhikode. She is a professional weightlifter and has won a number of awards in the same. It was only last year when she won the title of the best woman powerlifter in Kozhikode and was also awarded the title “The Best Lifter of Kerala.”

She was heading back to Kozhikode after winning a powerlifting championship in Alappuzha when she was told about the bodybuilding contest being held in Kochi.“My fiancée encouraged me to attend the event. I had never before taken part in a bodybuilding competition. So, I sought the help of my weightlifting coach, who sent photos of poses to be displayed on WhatsApp,” said Majiziya in an interview with The Times of India.

Even though she wore black body-hugging sports pants, full sleeve tight top, and a headscarf instead of the regular two-piece bodybuilding costume she was sure of winning the competition owing to her well toned and fit body that she takes great care of. Soon enough she was in finals and ended up winning in female category in the Mr. Kerala Bodybuilding championship.

“I don’t defy my religion as I cover my body. I am quite confident about attending more powerlifting championships in future. I want to start an academy for powerlifting to facilitate children in my native village to get training in powerlifting,” said Majiziya. She is thankful to her parents for providing her with all the support that she required and is certainly an inspiration for many as she shatters stereotypes with confidence and ease.

