Main Accused In Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case Has Sex Trade Links In Nepal & Bangladesh

In the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual-abuse case, after the CBI took over the probe last week, a report has been submitted that the main accused in the case, Brajesh Thakur, ran an organized sex racket and has links as far as Nepal and Bangladesh.

He used to run many non-government organizations (NGOs), where his relatives or some other impressionable staff are holding key positions. All of them are said to be involved with senior government officials and bankers in supplying girls and making money.

“He enjoyed huge clout flaunting his status as a journalist, which became evident when he was handed over the responsibility to run Sahara old age home in Samastipur on the recommendation of government officials, despite not conforming to the provisions laid down in the advertisement,” the report said.

Even the Bihar State Aids Control Society (BISACS) asked an NGO of Thakur to run a scheme. “There is a suspicion that Thakur managed to get the scheme at one place by providing girls to corrupt BISACS officials,” the report added. “The real work of these projects was to push minor and helpless girls into flesh trade, instead of the mandated job of bringing sex workers to the mainstream. It needs to be investigated and all the office-bearers should be arrested.”

His accomplice Madhu Kumari, who is wanted in the case, is currently absconding. “Madhu was the main worker for Brajesh. She was earlier into the flesh trade. Thakur used her to good effect to reach out to the red light area at Chaturbhuj Sthan in Muzaffarpur and made her the main point person for an organization, Vama Shakti Vahini, on paper,” the report said.

