Maharashtrian Couple Files Petition In SC, Pleading That Women Be Allowed Inside Mosques

A Muslim couple residing in Maharashtra has filed a petition in the Supreme Court pleading that Muslim women be allowed inside the mosques to offer namaz. The petitioners, Yasmeej Zuber Ahmad Peerzade and Zuber Ahmed Peerzade, say that there are no records stating the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) or the Quran’s opposition to the entry of women in mosques. In fact, the Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid factions allow women to pray in mosques, only the Sunni community does not.

They moved the SC to declare this practice “illegal and unconstitutional” as it is in direct violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution. Ashutosh Dubey, the couple’s counsel said, “….such practices are not only repugnant to the basic dignity of a woman as an individual but also violative of their fundamental rights…”

The petition says that the mosques that allow women to enter and offer namaz, have separate entrances and areas for both the genders and further, goes on to say that there should be no discrimination amongst the genders at all and women should be allowed to pray in all mosques regardless of the denomination they belong to.

The couple mentions the practice of performing Hajj in the Holly city of Mecca, where both men and women circumambulate the Kaaba together, and also that most of the sacred mosques in the world also allow both men and women to enter.

They also cited the example of the recent Sabarimala case to support their petition and said, “The Hon’ble court in the case of Sabarimala held that ‘religion cannot be used as cover to deny rights of worship to women as it is against human dignity’. Prohibition on women is due to non-religious reasons and it is a grim shadow of discrimination going on for centuries.”

H/T: Hindustan Times

Feature Image