Maharashtra’s IPS Officer Vinita Sahu Takes Police Stations To The Doorsteps Of Villagers

A remarkable initiative by IPS officer Vinita S from Bhandara district of Maharashtra has bridged the gap between the ordinary citizens and the police by bringing the police stations right to the doorsteps of the villagers.

“In this fast moving world when everything is being delivered at our doorstep and services are provided instantaneously, we the police, being the foremost law and order, safety, and security organisation have to be equally prompt and swift to serve the community,” says Vinita in a social audit report.



IPS Vinita Sahu

The unique initiative was taken up by her in order to encourage people to approach the police stations without the fear that their complaints will go unheard or that they will have to suffer for a crime they did not commit.

Sharing how the concept was inspired, a social activist, Ankita Bohare who aided Vinita in the project said, “The concept was inspired from two fundamentals those are predominantly being catered in the contemporary service sector. The first is the effortless facilitation—called the door-to-door service— and the second is ‘Mutual Trust Building’ between the service provider and patron.”

The mobile police stations which were launched on January 28, 2017, have been set up as temporary outposts in the rural areas of Maharashtra where villagers can easily express their grievances or file complaints. To ensure a comfortable set up for the villagers, schools and gram panchayats have been converted into police stations which will have one officer and two police personnel along with a lady constable. In places where local buildings were not available, temporary tents have been set up to cater to the issues of the people.

Not only the mobile police stations serve as an approachable outlet to hear the complaints of people, but they have also evolved as a platform that showcases street plays. The digital stations are equipped with projectors and apps that help people to understand the cause and connect with the police. A positive response has been received from the villagers and as a result crimes due to superstitions and cyber crimes have declined since these police stations have been launched.

IPS Vinita during her interaction with the villagers.

According to the reports submitted by Vinita, over 1.5 lakh people have benefitted from the camps and the entire procedure of the camps is documented where the cases are being followed up by the subdivision office where she is posted.

In an interview with The Better India, Ankita Bohare shared, “The police force is synonymous to security, but somehow it has also become a tantamount of fear and mistrust. The reasons for this vary from circumstances to situations, conditions, and personal experiences. But it cannot be denied that the lack of proper, right and timely communications has left enough scope for misunderstanding and improper propaganda.”

Bohare adds, “Furthermore because the locals have offered such unprecedented support, various illicit activities and crimes have either been averted or largely being controlled. And looking at the huge response representatives of other departments and local bodies have also started attending it, making it a single platform for community grievances redressal,”

IPS Officer Vinita has indeed set up an inspiring example by demonstrating how the civil servants can come forward in helping the communities which is a boon for both the ends.

H/T: The Better India