Maharashtra’s Farmer Artist Sharmila Kinjalkar Inspires Her Community To Turn Scrap Into Art

“Art always stays alive. Once you start working on it, things begin to happen,” says Sharmila, a 40 years old farmer, agricultural labourer, and a self-taught craftswoman who converts the items thrown away as trash into colourful art pieces.

Sharmila dropped out of class six because of financial constraints and worked as a mazdoor at railway and road construction sites to support her family. Known as a ‘farmer-artist’ now Sharmila is a resident of the Golavali village in the Sangameshwar taluka of Maharashtra’s Ratnagri district. Her inclination towards art started when she once made a gajra. “On an impulse, I decided to make one without using any thread. It was challenging, but I eventually succeeded at it,” she said.

Sharmila stitches doormats and mattress, crafts artificial flowers for fellow women farmers, designs lanterns and flower stands using rice stalk, and uses micron thread, both old and new, to craft rakhis, and wool for door hangings. But what makes her skills special is that she uses items of trash as one of the most important materials in her objects of art.

Till date, Sharmila has made more than 30 lanterns of different dimensions from rice stalks and talking about it, she said, “I always wondered if rice husk and rice stalk could be used to make something and I started wrapping it around a disc (made from tin wire). After numerous attempts, I figured out the way to craft a lantern. A lot of people ask me to give these lanterns for free. In such cases, I teach them and ask them to craft lanterns on their own.”

To make lanterns out of rice stalks, Sharmila preserves them for a year and continues to craft different types of lanterns.

Five years ago, Sharmila came across an idea when she saw a young girl trying to create something using an old sari. Recollecting the incident, she said, “She told me how old saris can be used to make doormats.” After several failed attempts Sharmila aced the technique and with that, she started designing doormats made of old saris as well.

Along the way, Sharmila also learned the art of making artificial flowers which was taught to her by a fellow woman ironsmith and she sells them for Rs 10 each. “She showed me how to make a petal. Immediately after I got back home, I tried and made different varieties of flowers. A lot of women wear flowers in their hair. Natural flowers lose their freshness quickly, and that’s when I decided to make artificial flowers.”

Sharmila definitely is a passionate and hard working woman, who despite struggling to make ends meet continues to foster her talent. In conversation with Firstpost, her son Ravindra said, “Sometimes, she works till midnight. If she decides that she has to work on her art, then no one can stop her.”

Being a farmer Sharmila leaves for the fields at eight in the morning and finishes her work by six in the evening and she certainly does some inspiring work that is appreciated by many. However, “Not many women want to learn these art forms because of the strenuous agriculture labour they do. Even if I don’t get money for this now, I make these things to keep the art form alive,” she says.

Sharmila has also been invited by nearby villages of Rajwadi, Aravali, Dhamani, Dhamapur, Tarf, and Sangameshwar where she conducted workshops on reusing trash. Speaking about it, she said, “It’s interesting to see how children learn these skills quickly. They keep creating interesting things whenever I meet them.”

Sharmila’s parents, who also work as farmers, are very proud of her and appreciate the artwork that she has been practicing despite battling poverty.

H/T: Firstpost